Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture dean's honor roll

Academic honors for Aggie students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis were announced for the spring semester of 2021.
To be eligible for the NCTA dean’s list or honor roll, students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Hannah Murray of North Bend was named to the dean’s honor roll.
The dean’s honor roll included 44 students with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
The sole two-year campus of the University of Nebraska system, NCTA offers academics in veterinary technology, agribusiness, agricultural education, and agriculture sciences.
