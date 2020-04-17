Nebraska FCCLA conference takes on a virtual format

The Nebraska FCCLA Leadership Conference took on a digital format due to the COVID-19 Pandemic but still maintained its many ways to honor the work of the 1,300 members throughout the state.
Logan View’s chapter had 20 of its 39 members planning to attend leadership sessions as well as compete for state offices and the Students Taking Action with Recognition Events (STAR Events).
The Logan View chapter received the highest honor, Gold, for their overall program of work. Within this award, chapters are able to showcase the impact they are making within their chapter, school, and community.
This year, Logan View freshman, Kaylee Hilbers, completed all five units of the National Power of One program. This consisted of setting personal goals and carrying out the plans to completion within one calendar year in the areas of personal management, family life, leadership development, career exploration, and promoting the FCCLA organization.
The Logan View chapter and its adviser, Pat Kassmeier, were both nominated for the “Live Like Lisa” service award. Lisa Groth, and her daughter, Brooke, were killed in a car accident near Monroe, Nebraska, last fall. Lisa was the Boone Central Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher and FCCLA adviser, as well as active at the state and national levels. Brooke was the Boone Central chapter president. This award was in memory of Lisa’s dedication to the ideals of this organization. The Boone Central chapter was the 2020 recipient of this award.
Sixteen Logan View members were scheduled to compete in STAR Events in Lincoln on April 6. Composite scores from the district competitions were considered to determine state placings in their respective events. Logan View members’ awards are as follows:
Advancing to the national level with 1st place: Repurpose and Redesign Level 2—Troia Drey.
Advancing to the national level earning 2nd place statewide: Food Innovations Level 2—Kaylee Hilbers and Kaitlin Mundil; Promote and Publicize Level 2—Miranda Batenhorst and Jessica Nelson.
Online National Events, advancing to the national level through nationwide evaluation scores: FCCLA Chapter Website Level 2—Bailey Harpham; Digital Stories for Change Level 2—Elizabeth Hill and Brooklyn Reynolds.
Third place, national runner-up placings: Food Innovations Level 1- Cambria Drey and Mallory Weaklend; Teach and Train Level 1—Ava Ten Kley; Teach and Train Level 2—Maelee Beacom.
Also placing at the state level were the following in their respective categories: Nebraska Family Issues and Challenges Junior—Jacob Smith – Silver; Nebraska Health and Wellness Junior—Josh Egbers and Jackson Larsen – Silver; Professional Presentation Level 2 -Holden von Seggern – Silver; Public Policy Advocate Level 2—Kaitlyn Heinke – Silver; Repurpose and Redesign Level 1—Miley Silva and Kaitlyn Williamson – Silver.
The conference also recognized advisers for their accomplishments. Kassmeier continues to serve as the Nebraska Family Leader Peer Education adviser and received the ACE Award (Adviser Committed to Excellence).
Nebraska’s State Leadership Conference typically takes care of electing the Nebraska Executive Council for the coming school year. This unfinished business will post results next month. State officer candidates are currently recording their speeches for a virtual election process where chapters throughout the state conducting Zoom meetings to review the candidates and cast ballots.
Logan View’s current state vice president of the Community Leader Peer Education Team, sophomore Rebekka Jay, is running for the Nebraska State Officer Team.
The Nebraska Peer Education Team selections will follow a similar format along with live online interviews with evaluators. The Logan View chapter has four members running for these respective teams: freshman Miranda Batenhorst for the Career Leader Team, freshman Kaylee Hilbers for the Community Leader Team, Bailey Harpham and Holden von Seggern for the Family Leader Team.
The Logan View chapter looks forward to hearing the outcome of these leadership team selections.
As Family Career and Community Leaders of America celebrates 75 years as a co-curricular organization, this year will be one that will truly be remembered for the innovative way these youth along with their Family and Consumer Sciences teachers were able to carry on, by following the words of their Creed, “We face the future with warm courage and high hope.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!