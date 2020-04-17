Nebraska FCCLA conference takes on a virtual format

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska FCCLA Leadership Conference took on a digital format due to the COVID-19 Pandemic but still maintained its many ways to honor the work of the 1,300 members throughout the state.

Logan View’s chapter had 20 of its 39 members planning to attend leadership sessions as well as compete for state offices and the Students Taking Action with Recognition Events (STAR Events).

The Logan View chapter received the highest honor, Gold, for their overall program of work. Within this award, chapters are able to showcase the impact they are making within their chapter, school, and community.

This year, Logan View freshman, Kaylee Hilbers, completed all five units of the National Power of One program. This consisted of setting personal goals and carrying out the plans to completion within one calendar year in the areas of personal management, family life, leadership development, career exploration, and promoting the FCCLA organization.