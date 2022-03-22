Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Council offering scholarship

The Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation & Development (RC&D) Council is offering one scholarship within its service area of Burt, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties.

This scholarship will be awarded to an individual who is going to go to a post-secondary school to further their education. This can be a 2-year, 4-year, or a certification program. Any individual whether a high-school senior, current college student, or non-traditional student may apply.

The Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Council is a nonprofit, grass-roots organization that works to protect and develop natural, social and economic resources in Burt, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge Thurston and Washington counties. The Council makes communities a better place to live by developing and carrying out projects which improve area economy, environment and quality of life. RC&D Councils were established in the Agriculture Act of 1962 to provide a program which empowers rural people to help themselves.

The RC&D Council’s annual projects include Scrap Tire Collections, Household Hazardous Waste Collections, E-waste Collections, Lewis & Clark Scenic Byway, MMV Weed Management Group, Area Tourism Displays, Logan Creek Recreational Canoe Access.

For more information, contact the RC&D office at 402-685-4020 or email office@nlhrcd.org for an application. The deadline is April 15, 2022.

