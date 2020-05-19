Nebraska Psychological Association responds to 'demeaning' Sasse speech

The past president of the Nebraska Psychological Association responded strongly to Sen. Ben Sasse's graduation remarks during the weekend.
Dr. Anne Talbot, a licensed psychologist and the past president of the NPA, said she was bewildered and dismayed by Sasse's comments to the Fremont High School graduating class.
"My colleagues and I have met so many times with Sen. Sasse in Washington, D.C., to advocate," she said. "We've been respectful and cordial with him. We've been grateful that he has listened. To have him say those things disparaging psychology was worrisome and concerning, to say the least."
Sasse's commencement address featured everything from jibes toward the fitness of the graduating class to remarks aimed at the psychology profession.
"Ninety-five percent of all gainfully employed psychologists ... their job is really just to help people forget high school," he said during the Saturday address.
Sasse then said students shouldn't major in psychology going into college.
“Like he said in the video greeting, Ben’s proud of each of the graduates — and he believes their generation is tough enough to help lead us through the bumpy economic times ahead," he said in a statement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!