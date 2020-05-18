Nebraska State Education Association President responds to 'disappointing' Sasse remarks

“I really think we need to focus on the fact that this should have been a non-partisan issue,” she said.

She said the speech should have been an uplifting one, specifically for the Fremont graduates who have gone through a major flood and a pandemic.

“We know these kids have been through quite a bit that is beyond their control as children,” Bensen said. “The speech did nothing to raise them up as citizens going into this world. People were very concerned about the message that it was sending to the graduates, as well as the message being sent to everyone else regarding mental health issues, race relations, teachers in general. It was all disappointing.”

Sasse spokesman James Wegmann said Sasse’s remarks were meant to be a joke and that he was proud of the 2020 graduates.