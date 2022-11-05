Nebraska students can participate in Nebraska Scholastic Writing Awards

Nebraska students are invited to participate in the Nebraska Scholastic Writing Awards, a state-wide writing contest designed to honor young creative voices. Students that are at least 13 years of age and currently in grades 7-12 are eligible to enter.

The entry deadline for this year is Dec. 15, 2022, with a $10 entry fee per submission and a $30 fee for a portfolio submission.

The program is designed to honor a wide variety of writing, with several genre categories available. Students can submit entries in the following categories: personal essay and memoir, critical essay, journalism, short story, flash fiction, novel writing, humor, science fiction and fantasy, poetry and dramatic script. For details on the program and how to submit entries, go to hastings.edu/writingawards.

As an affiliate partner of the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, Hastings College encourages all student writers to participate in this unique opportunity.

Entries will be judged by Hastings College faculty and students, and all will have the opportunity to earn Honorable Mention, Silver Key or Gold Key awards. Awardees will be notified in January 2023, and invited to campus for an awards ceremony later in the spring. Award-winning entries at the regional level will appear in the annual Best Nebraska Teen Writing anthology, published by Hastings College Press.

Gold Key work will advance to national adjudication to compete for gold or silver medals. National medalists’ works are published in national publications and on the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers website. Select writing is published in The Best Teen Writing annual anthology. Nationally honored students also have the opportunity to receive scholarships and cash prizes for their work.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards program was founded in 1923 by Maurice R. Robinson, the founder of Scholastic Inc., with this year marking the 100th annual call for submissions. This program identifies teenagers with exceptional artistic or literary talent and brings their work to a national audience.