Nebraska Wesleyan University academic honors list

Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its 2021 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.
Traditional undergraduates – Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.
Adult undergraduates – Undergraduate students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average while completing 6 or more hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.
The following area students were named to the academic honors list:
Ames: Shannon Engel.
Fremont: Corey Allmendinger, Abigail Johnson, Merrill Mitchell, Logan Sacco.
Nickerson: Annie Cooper.
Wahoo: Veronica Hart, Greeley Hauswald, Sara Lindgren, Jaclyn Masek, Sydney Nicholls.