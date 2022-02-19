 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Nebraska Wesleyan University academic honors list

  • 0

Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its 2021 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.

Traditional undergraduates – Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

Adult undergraduates – Undergraduate students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average while completing 6 or more hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

The following area students were named to the academic honors list:

Ames: Shannon Engel.

Fremont: Corey Allmendinger, Abigail Johnson, Merrill Mitchell, Logan Sacco.

Nickerson: Annie Cooper.

Wahoo: Veronica Hart, Greeley Hauswald, Sara Lindgren, Jaclyn Masek, Sydney Nicholls.

Wesleyan logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News