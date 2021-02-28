Nebraska Wesleyan University adult honors list

Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its academic honors list for students enrolled in the adult undergraduate program for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.00 scale.
Area students earning academic honors list recognition are:
Cedar Bluffs: Kimberly Shanahan.
Fremont: Corey Allmendinger.
Waterloo: Abhishek Dhage.
