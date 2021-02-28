 Skip to main content
Nebraska Wesleyan University adult honors list
Nebraska Wesleyan University adult honors list

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln

Pell grant students: 27%

Students with federal loans: 63%

Cost to attend: $41,817

Price after financial aid: $22,719

6-year graduation rate: 70%

Median debt: $17,225

Began repayment in five years: 83%

Average earnings after 10 years: $52,500

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its academic honors list for students enrolled in the adult undergraduate program for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.00 scale.

Area students earning academic honors list recognition are:

Cedar Bluffs: Kimberly Shanahan.

Fremont: Corey Allmendinger.

Waterloo: Abhishek Dhage.

