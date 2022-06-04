Nebraska Wesleyan University graduates

Nebraska Wesleyan University conferred degrees to nearly 400 students at its 133rd. commencement ceremony on May 7.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Cedar Bluffs: Kimberly Shanahan, Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and Communication, Highest Distinction.
Fremont: Corey Allmendinger, Bachelor of Science in Social Work, Highest Distinction; Nicholas Burger, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Dustin Hiriarte, Bachelor of Science in Political Science; Abigail Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science, Highest Distinction and Gold Key; Logan Sacco, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Wahoo: Jeffrey Hardy, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration; Veronica Hart, Bachelor of Arts in English; Kassidi Mongar, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Special Education; Taryn Scheef, Bachelor of Science in Health and Fitness Studies and Psychology.