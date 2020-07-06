Nebraska Wesleyan University graduates

Nebraska Wesleyan University has awarded degrees to more than 400 undergraduate and graduate students.
The university’s 131st commencement was postponed in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration will be held on Aug. 8.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Bachelor of Arts
Tekamah: Russell Terrance Langley, Business Administration, Political Science.
Yutan: Cody M. Stevens, Modern Language Studies, International Business.
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Valley: Elizabeth Avery Fleissner, Musical Theatre, Gender Studies; Madelyn Rae Wurth, Musical Theatre.
Bachelor of Science
Decatur: Ashlea L. Rodriguez, Business Administration.
Fremont: Kayla Jo Allmendinger, Social Work; Emily Evelyn Rose Saxton, Psychology, Biology.
Waterloo: Margaret Mary Polland, Biology, History.
West Point: Leah Rae Bracht, Elementary Education, Special Education, Highest Distinction; Justin Daniel Yosten, Business Administration, High Distinction.
Yutan: Jessica Leigh Briley, Exercise Science, Biology.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Waterloo: Emmalynn Rita Walvoord.
Master of Science in Nursing
Ames: Jill Marie Kloke.
Fremont: Kelly Jean Kontor.
