Nebraska Wesleyan University graduates
Nebraska Wesleyan University graduates

Nebraska Wesleyan Grads

Nebraska Wesleyan University has awarded degrees to more than 400 undergraduate and graduate students.

The university’s 131st commencement was postponed in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration will be held on Aug. 8.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Bachelor of Arts

Tekamah: Russell Terrance Langley, Business Administration, Political Science.

Yutan: Cody M. Stevens, Modern Language Studies, International Business.

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Valley: Elizabeth Avery Fleissner, Musical Theatre, Gender Studies; Madelyn Rae Wurth, Musical Theatre.

Bachelor of Science

Decatur: Ashlea L. Rodriguez, Business Administration.

Fremont: Kayla Jo Allmendinger, Social Work; Emily Evelyn Rose Saxton, Psychology, Biology.

Waterloo: Margaret Mary Polland, Biology, History.

West Point: Leah Rae Bracht, Elementary Education, Special Education, Highest Distinction; Justin Daniel Yosten, Business Administration, High Distinction.

Yutan: Jessica Leigh Briley, Exercise Science, Biology.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Waterloo: Emmalynn Rita Walvoord.

Master of Science in Nursing

Ames: Jill Marie Kloke.

Fremont: Kelly Jean Kontor.

