Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University awarded degrees to 500 undergraduate and graduate students at its 130th commencement on May 11.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Bachelor of Arts
Tekamah: Hailey Mayo, Language Arts Education.
Bachelor of Music
Fremont: Taylor Grandstaff, Music Education (vocal/instrumental).
Bachelor of Science
Arlington: Olivia Schneider, Health & Physical Education.
Hooper: Jordan Polk, Sport Management.
Scribner: Lindsey Wisnieski, Health and Fitness Studies.
Snyder: McKenzie Smeal, Elementary Education.
Valley: Alexandra Rieke, Exercise Science.
Wahoo: Rachel Hrdlicka, Psychology; Jacob Scheef, Business Administration.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Wahoo: Janae Pearson.
Master of Education
Dodge: Heather Muller, Curriculum & Instruction.
Master of Science in Nursing
Fremont: Kelly Kontor.
Master of Science in Nursing/Master of Business Administration
West Point: Stephanie Yudelson.