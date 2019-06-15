{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Wesleyan University awarded degrees to 500 undergraduate and graduate students at its 130th commencement on May 11.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Bachelor of Arts

Tekamah: Hailey Mayo, Language Arts Education.

Bachelor of Music

Fremont: Taylor Grandstaff, Music Education (vocal/instrumental).

Bachelor of Science

Arlington: Olivia Schneider, Health & Physical Education.

Hooper: Jordan Polk, Sport Management.

Scribner: Lindsey Wisnieski, Health and Fitness Studies.

Snyder: McKenzie Smeal, Elementary Education.

Valley: Alexandra Rieke, Exercise Science.

Wahoo: Rachel Hrdlicka, Psychology; Jacob Scheef, Business Administration.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Wahoo: Janae Pearson.

Master of Education

Dodge: Heather Muller, Curriculum & Instruction.

Master of Science in Nursing

Fremont: Kelly Kontor.

Master of Science in Nursing/Master of Business Administration

West Point: Stephanie Yudelson.

