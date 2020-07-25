Nebraska Wesleyan University honors list for adult students

Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its academic honors list for students enrolled in the adult undergraduate program for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Nebraska Wesleyan’s adult undergraduate program provides nontraditional students the opportunity to earn a college degree while pursuing a career.
Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.00 scale.
Area students earning academic honors list recognition are:
Fremont: Corey Allmendinger, Kayla Allmendinger.
West Point: Justin Yosten.
