Nebraska Wesleyan University honors list for adult students
View Comments

Nebraska Wesleyan University honors list for adult students

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Wesleyan University

Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln

Pell grant students: 27%

Students with federal loans: 63%

Cost to attend: $41,817

Price after financial aid: $22,719

6-year graduation rate: 70%

Median debt: $17,225

Began repayment in five years: 83%

Average earnings after 10 years: $52,500

 Nebraska Wesleyan Facebook page

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its academic honors list for students enrolled in the adult undergraduate program for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Nebraska Wesleyan’s adult undergraduate program provides nontraditional students the opportunity to earn a college degree while pursuing a career.

Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.00 scale.

Area students earning academic honors list recognition are:

Fremont: Corey Allmendinger, Kayla Allmendinger.

West Point: Justin Yosten.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News