Nebraska Wesleyan University honors list

Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced the fall semester academic honors list for its traditional undergraduate program.
A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list.
The following area students were honored:
Arlington: Bradley Ernesti.
Fremont: Jonathon Hansen, Jovany Hernandez Corona, Abigail Johnson, Merrill Mitchell, Jenny Pham, Logan Sacco.
Support Local Journalism
Howells: Nina Vogel.
Mead: Tanner Langemeier.
Nickerson: Annie Cooper.
Tekamah: Rayna Hladky, Jessica Smith.
Valley: Lexiss Booth, Alexander Eischeid.
Wahoo: Jaclyn Masek, Kassidi Mongar, Taryn Scheef, Rachel Tvrdy.
West Point: Marci Franzluebbers, Hannah Kreikemeier Brooke Meister.
Yutan: Johanna Vandenack.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.