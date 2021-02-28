 Skip to main content
Nebraska Wesleyan University honors list
Nebraska Wesleyan University honors list

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln

Pell grant students: 27%

Students with federal loans: 63%

Cost to attend: $41,817

Price after financial aid: $22,719

6-year graduation rate: 70%

Median debt: $17,225

Began repayment in five years: 83%

Average earnings after 10 years: $52,500

 Nebraska Wesleyan Facebook page

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced the fall semester academic honors list for its traditional undergraduate program.

A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list.

The following area students were honored:

Arlington: Bradley Ernesti.

Fremont: Jonathon Hansen, Jovany Hernandez Corona, Abigail Johnson, Merrill Mitchell, Jenny Pham, Logan Sacco.

Howells: Nina Vogel.

Mead: Tanner Langemeier.

Nickerson: Annie Cooper.

Tekamah: Rayna Hladky, Jessica Smith.

Valley: Lexiss Booth, Alexander Eischeid.

Wahoo: Jaclyn Masek, Kassidi Mongar, Taryn Scheef, Rachel Tvrdy.

West Point: Marci Franzluebbers, Hannah Kreikemeier Brooke Meister.

Yutan: Johanna Vandenack.

