Nebraska Wesleyan University honors list
Nebraska Wesleyan University honors list

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln

Pell grant students: 27%

Students with federal loans: 63%

Cost to attend: $41,817

Price after financial aid: $22,719

6-year graduation rate: 70%

Median debt: $17,225

Began repayment in five years: 83%

Average earnings after 10 years: $52,500

 Nebraska Wesleyan University

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its academic honors list for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.

A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list.

The following area students were honored:

Arlington: Jackson Borgmann, Bradley Ernesti.

Fremont: Avery Decker, Allison Dieckmann, Jonathon Hansen, Abigail Johnson, Merrill Mitchell, Andrew Poulas, Logan Sacco.

Mead: Tanner Langemeier.

Nickerson: Annie Cooper.

Prague: Amber Cooper.

Valley: Elizabeth Fleissner, Madelyn Wurth, Matthew Zarybnicky.

Wahoo: Veronica Hart, Kassidi Mongar, Rachel Tvrdy.

Waterloo: Garrett Walvoord.

West Point: Marci Franzluebbers, Hannah Kreikemeier.

