Nebraska Wesleyan University honors list

Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its academic honors list for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list.
The following area students were honored:
Arlington: Jackson Borgmann, Bradley Ernesti.
Fremont: Avery Decker, Allison Dieckmann, Jonathon Hansen, Abigail Johnson, Merrill Mitchell, Andrew Poulas, Logan Sacco.
Mead: Tanner Langemeier.
Nickerson: Annie Cooper.
Prague: Amber Cooper.
Valley: Elizabeth Fleissner, Madelyn Wurth, Matthew Zarybnicky.
Wahoo: Veronica Hart, Kassidi Mongar, Rachel Tvrdy.
Waterloo: Garrett Walvoord.
West Point: Marci Franzluebbers, Hannah Kreikemeier.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!