New candidate enters race for Logan View Board of Education

Logan View Public Schools
CHRIS BRISTOL, Fremont Tribune

The Logan View Public Schools Board of Education race has an additional candidate.

Kurtis J. Clausen of Hooper submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk on Thursday.

Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for the election while new candidates, such as Clausen, have until March 1.

