New course from MCC gives education professionals additional credentials

The Workforce Innovation Division at Metropolitan Community College has introduced the CompTIA Certified Technical Trainer (CTT+) certification course, giving education and training professionals a chance to improve their résumé at a time when virtual learning is becoming more popular.
The certification provides training standards to validate skills in a traditional or virtual classroom environment, ensuring students can speak to a class with confidence.
The certificate is an industry-accepted standard of excellence to teaching in a virtual or traditional classroom. It not only validates skills as an effective trainer, but it can also be an asset to career advancement. With this certification, education and training professionals can standout when seeking positions in their field.
Registration is now open. The course is from July 13-17. For more information, visit mcccorporateonline.com/courses/ctt.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
