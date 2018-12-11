The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously during its Monday meeting to end weekly early dismissals, which occur every Wednesday to allot teachers an hour of professional development and collaboration.
Instead, faculty will carry out their professional development development during five to-be-determined days throughout the school year: one in each August, September, November, February and April. Students will not attend school on those days.
That’s according to parameters for next year’s academic calendar, approved by the board at Monday’s meeting.
The official 2019-2020 academic calendar has not been developed yet — that’s prepared by the calendar committee to be approved by the board. But at Monday’s meeting, FPS Executive Director of Human Resources and Elementary Operations Kevin Eairleywine presented a set of parameters that would guide that committee.
The ending of Wednesday early dismissal was “probably the most significant change” recommended by the administration in this year’s parameters, Eairleywine said. The changes were made to address concerns that the “early out” time inconvenienced some families in the community, who had to navigate logistical challenges of picking their children up at an earlier time each week.
Eairleywine said the school will try to “maintain the integrity” of teachers’ collaboration time while still working out a more convenient schedule for families. On the whole, teachers would still have roughly the same number of total hours of collaboration and planning time, he told the Tribune.
For faculty, each of those five days would include 120 minutes of breakout sessions, 90 minutes of discussions on district and building initiatives, 90 minutes of Professional Learning Community (PLC) collaborative team time, and 90 minutes of planning time.
Specifics as to when those days would occur will be decided by the calendar committee.
According to the parameters, the calendar committee will aim to have its calendar proposal by March 1, 2019, to be presented at the March board meeting.
There were a handful of comments from teachers in attendance. One asked if the change would affect the middle school’s schedule, as teachers do team meetings during that Wednesday hour (“It could very well,” Eairleywine responded). Another offered up concern, saying that the weekly time allotment allowed for a “fruitful time to be able to sit down on a week-by-week basis to get a very up-to-date snapshot as to where things are at.”
On Tuesday, Eairleywine told the Tribune that it would be ideal for the teachers to meet weekly, but there was a need for a change.
“In a perfect world, we could have it be weekly,” Eairleywine said. “The more frequent they’re able to meet the better off it would be ultimately. What we’re trying to do is balance the needs of the community and the needs of those parents who had concerns, along with the opportunities for our teachers to meet together.”
Another element of the parameters is a change is the district’s minimum days of student instruction, which will shape how the calendar is crafted. The new parameters call for a range of days instead of a single day requirement.
At the elementary school level, for instance, the parameters previously called for 172.5 days of student instruction — well above the state mandated minimum of 151.1 days. The new parameters call for a range of 165 to 169 days. Johnson Crossing’s range is 168 to 172, the middle school’s is 168 to 172 and the high school’s is 168 to 172.
The days were listed as ranges to allow for flexibility as the calendar committee determines the best way to make sure teachers in all buildings have equal and adequate time for planning and collaboration after the early dismissal time is gone.
In the past, the elementary schools had less planning time than other schools, and the early dismissal times on Wednesday, in part, helped to alleviate that. Without that time, administrators will need to find other solutions.
“I’ve got some ideas, we as administrators have talked about a lot of different ideas, but we want to work them out first so that we are clear with how it will impact student day, teacher day and the hours that we report to the state,” Eairleywine said at the Monday meeting. “I think that if we’re provided with a little bit of flexibility in a range, it may only be one year that we need to do that, but it allows us to work that out and find some solutions.”
Most of the parameters remained the same, including that the first day of school will be the same at all levels, that there will be no school on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and that the first semester will end prior to the holiday break, among others.