New Fremont Family YMCA chief executive officer

Years ago, Lindy Hoyer taught swimming lessons at a YMCA in Lincoln.

But Hoyer’s career path would take her — not necessarily to water — but to the field of children’s museums.

There, she’d hone leadership skills that have brought her to the Fremont Family YMCA, where she’s begun serving at its new chief executive officer.

Hoyer graciously responded to the Fremont Tribune’s Question and Answer request.

And in true grandmotherly form, Hoyer provided her answers with a toddler granddaughter in her lap.

Q. Are you from Fremont, originally? What is your educational background? A. I grew up in Eagle, Nebraska, and attended Eagle Elementary and Waverly Junior/Senior High School.

From there, I attended Doane College (now University) and earned a bachelor’s degree in theater and English.

I have lived in Omaha and Lincoln, working for the children’s museums in both cities since graduation from Doane.

After living and working in Omaha for the past 20-plus years and after retiring from my career as the director of Omaha Children’s Museum, I began to explore options for the next chapter of my life and career.

I knew in my heart that I wished to return to my small community roots, and as a lifelong Nebraska native, I felt pretty confident that remaining in my home state was important to me.

Q. What brings you here?

A. When I saw that the Fremont Family YMCA was looking for its next CEO, I felt this was a great opportunity for me to fulfill my goals for the next chapter of my life and career.

I see Fremont as the perfect community in which to live, work, play and worship. I love the way YMCAs across the nation serve the communities they are in and am particularly intrigued in the manner in which the Fremont Family YMCA benefits from a generous and active community.

Q. Tell us about your immediate family.

A. I am the mother of Marc Hoyer, who is finishing his freshman year at Doane University. He is majoring in music education and is a student athlete on the dance team.

In addition to Marc, I have helped raise four stepdaughters, two of whom live in the Omaha area, one in Oklahoma and the other in Texas.

I am proud Grammy Lin to my 15-month-old granddaughter, Charlotte (Charlie) Piskorski.

Family is very important to me, and I am pleased that my two sisters and their families all live within an hour drive of me and my brother and his family live in north central Nebraska. It makes gathering for traditional holidays and those we make up just so we can gather much easier for all.

Q. Do you have a history with the YMCA?

A. My early work history included teaching swim lessons at the Northeast YMCA in Lincoln after graduating college and before starting my career in the field of children’s museums.

Q. What is your work history?

I took my first role at Omaha Children’s Museum as an administrative assistant, not knowing then what a perfect career launch that would be.

At the time I joined the Omaha Children’s Museum, the field was just blossoming and there were a handful of children’s museums around the country.

Over the years, the field grew and I grew along with it.

My roles in the two children’s museums I worked at in Nebraska included volunteer management, guest services, program planning and delivery, exhibit design and installation, marketing, PR, fundraising and community relations.

One might say I “grew up” in the children’s museum field.

The past 20 years were spent at Omaha Children’s Museum as the executive director and growing the organization while honing leadership skills that have prepared me to embrace this new opportunity at Fremont Family YMCA.

Q. What are you looking forward to in this position?

A. What I most look forward to in the role of CEO of Fremont Family YMCA is getting to know the people who make it special.

Q. What would you like the community to know about what the YMCA is up to?

The Fremont Family YMCA is known for being the largest Y facility in the nation, and that is quite impressive.

However, the Y is so much more than a building and it is the people who are the Fremont Family YMCA.

Joining the team and getting to know the staff, working with the committed individuals serving on the board of directors and meeting those in the community who take pride in what has been built to serve the youth and families of Fremont—these are just a few of the things that make this a special opportunity for someone like me.

Q. Anything else you would like to share with the community?

A. It is my intent to continue the tradition of being the community focused, youth-centered and family friendly YMCA that the community has supported and relied upon for many years.

I hope to hear from those in the community about how the Y can best serve you now and into the future.

And mostly, I look forward to joining the community of Fremont as a citizen and contributing member of the fabric that makes Fremont and great place to live, work, play and worship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0