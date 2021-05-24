New principal Erica Kobza excited to return home to Washington Elementary School

For Erica Kobza, Washington Elementary School is home.
The new principal of the Fremont Public Schools elementary building has long had a special connection to Washington. Kobza started working at FPS as an instructional coach in 2015, with her focus set primarily on the district's elementary schools.
In her final year as an instructional coach, Kobza said she found herself primarily working at Washington Elementary School. At the end of that year, Kobza decided to take a position as the dean of students at Fremont High School.
Before leaving Washington Elementary School for the new position, Kobza said she received a coffee mug with a penguin, the school's mascot, on it from an elementary school teacher.
"She said: 'I'm manifesting this position for you. You're going to come back as our principal,'" Kobza said. "It's just kind of cool, because I think that there are a lot of people there in the school that have told me that they're excited that I'm going to be there."
Kobza began working as the dean of students alongside Apryl Beck in 2020. During the course of the year, she said the support from the school's administrative team helped her develop as a leader.
Her time in Fremont has also led to the development of a strong friendship with Beck.
The duo had a similar background, with Beck and Kobza previously spending four years teaching at the middle school level.
Kobza said she believes in the universe putting somebody in the right place at the right time. For her, the decision to move to Fremont and pursuing a career at FPS was just that.
"I feel like I got the job in Fremont to begin with because I needed to meet her," she said. "For me, much of my life is about relationships, so to become very close and to work with her in this capacity was great."
"From the moment that I started, (FHS Principal Myron Sikora) believed that I could do whatever it was he asked me to do," she said. "He never doubted me."
For example, Kobza said Sikora put her in charge of virtual learning management due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He trusted that I could do that," she said. "Like if I struggled with something or got stuck and didn't know what to do, I knew I could always go to him or any of the other administrators and they would always help me."
Kobza said the support from Sikora, as well as the high school's administrative staff, helped her feel prepared to take on the new opportunity of leading Washington Elementary School.
While she said it will be tough to leave FHS after such a positive experience, the principal position at Washington Elementary is a dream come to reality for Kobza.
Now, Kobza is already working with the school's staff as she transitions into the new role.
"I have already been pretty clear with the step have like I'm going to do things that upset you," she said. "I'm going to make mistakes and mess up and I think that for the most part they just accept me for who I am. So that's helpful, going in, you know, knowing that they will extend me a little bit of grace if I make some mistakes."
Kobza's work is just beginning at the elementary school and she said is excited to take on the new challenge. More importantly, she is looking forward to seeing kids return to the classroom for the first day of school.
"The first day of school is always my favorite I cannot wait until I can see the teachers in their element again and so we can welcome our penguins to school for the first time," she said. "I'm just excited and I hope that I can bring a level of energy to the school to kind of kick the year off right."
The year will come with plenty of challenges. Kobza will have to adjust to the not-so-glamorous responsibilities, like budgeting, that come with her new position.
Thanks to a strong support system and a school that feels like home to her, Kobza said she feels ready to take on the role.
"Once the kids get to the school, then it's almost like you can take a deep breath and just enjoy it, so I look forward most to being just that principal who is in the hallway and in the classrooms," Kobza said. "I want the kids to know who I am and that I'm there to help them and their teachers. That's what I'm looking forward to."