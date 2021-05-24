New principal Erica Kobza excited to return home to Washington Elementary School

Now, Kobza is already working with the school's staff as she transitions into the new role.

"I have already been pretty clear with the step have like I'm going to do things that upset you," she said. "I'm going to make mistakes and mess up and I think that for the most part they just accept me for who I am. So that's helpful, going in, you know, knowing that they will extend me a little bit of grace if I make some mistakes."

Kobza's work is just beginning at the elementary school and she said is excited to take on the new challenge. More importantly, she is looking forward to seeing kids return to the classroom for the first day of school.

"The first day of school is always my favorite I cannot wait until I can see the teachers in their element again and so we can welcome our penguins to school for the first time," she said. "I'm just excited and I hope that I can bring a level of energy to the school to kind of kick the year off right."

The year will come with plenty of challenges. Kobza will have to adjust to the not-so-glamorous responsibilities, like budgeting, that come with her new position.

Thanks to a strong support system and a school that feels like home to her, Kobza said she feels ready to take on the role.