New safety protocols are 'tolerable' for students at Fremont High School

The masks were tolerable and the social distancing effective, senior Grady Moeller said the last week of August as he reflected on one month’s worth of the new safety protocols that have been implemented at Fremont High School this quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the masks and social distancing are a good way for people to feel safe in school,” Moeller said. “I think they (the safety protocols) have been pretty effective considering the number of students we house.”

District officials said that maintaining social distancing in some classrooms would be difficult, so wearing a mask was essential.

LeeAnn Kingry, the nurse at FHS, said that the decision to make masks mandatory was an appropriate one.

“You are much safer with a mask,” Kingry said. “The masks help you by not breathing in another person’s germs. I’d say the majority of the students are doing a great job with wearing masks.”

One of the reasons why mask-wearing has been so successful at FHS this quarter, according to senior Grace Burns, is the periodic mask breaks throughout the day.