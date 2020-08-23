New scholarship program provides support for Wayne State Scholars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wayne State College recently announced the Nebraska Legislature approved the Career Scholarship Program to provide funding for student support aimed at growing the state’s workforce in high demand fields.

The newly created Career Scholarship Program will provide a total of $1 million in scholarships in its first year to be awarded to Chadron State, Peru State, or Wayne State College students who are pursuing careers in critical workforce areas. The funding, signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Aug. 6, will help support Wayne State’s Cooperative Education program as part of the Aksarben Foundation’s Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative launched last spring.

Zoey Kreikemeier of West Point is one of the inaugural Northeast Nebraska Growing Together Cooperative Education program scholars. She will be studying marketing.

This scholarship offers students an opportunity to attain their four-year degree at an affordable cost while providing career experience through a work-integrated model of cooperative education. Scholarships can range from $2,000 to $10,000 per year to cover tuition, fees, and room and board expenses. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years for students who remain eligible. The investment made by the state will provide affordable access to a four-year college education and decrease debt for the scholars in the program.