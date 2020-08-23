New scholarship program provides support for Wayne State Scholars

Wayne State College recently announced the Nebraska Legislature approved the Career Scholarship Program to provide funding for student support aimed at growing the state’s workforce in high demand fields.
The newly created Career Scholarship Program will provide a total of $1 million in scholarships in its first year to be awarded to Chadron State, Peru State, or Wayne State College students who are pursuing careers in critical workforce areas. The funding, signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Aug. 6, will help support Wayne State’s Cooperative Education program as part of the Aksarben Foundation’s Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative launched last spring.
Zoey Kreikemeier of West Point is one of the inaugural Northeast Nebraska Growing Together Cooperative Education program scholars. She will be studying marketing.
This scholarship offers students an opportunity to attain their four-year degree at an affordable cost while providing career experience through a work-integrated model of cooperative education. Scholarships can range from $2,000 to $10,000 per year to cover tuition, fees, and room and board expenses. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years for students who remain eligible. The investment made by the state will provide affordable access to a four-year college education and decrease debt for the scholars in the program.
Wayne State College, along with Growing Together, an Aksarben Workforce Initiative, announced the inaugural scholarship winners for the selective Northeast Nebraska Growing Together Cooperative Education Program in April.
This first cohort of 26 students received scholarships provided by the Aksarben Foundation and began their education at Wayne State as freshmen this fall for a three-year on-campus education to be followed by a fourth year of living in Norfolk while working for a local business. This year, WSC students will be pursuing degree programs across business, communications, and computer science.
