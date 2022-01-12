New student registration is underway for Fremont Public Schools

Fremont Public Schools is now accepting registrations for new students for the 2022-2023 school year.

Those needing to register are new preschool and kindergarten students, along with any students new to the area that will be attending Fremont Public Schools next school year.

Every new student to the district will need:

• A certified birth certificate for the student.

• A current copy of the immunization record for the student.

• Any student enrolling from another state and/or all kindergarten and 7th grade students must have a vision exam, physical exam or vision/physical refusal form signed by a parent or guardian.

• All high school students will need a certified copy of the student’s high school transcript showing credits earned. New students will need to schedule an appointment with the counseling office at 402-727-3056 after the above information has been received and they have been approved for enrollment by an FHS administrator.

These documents should be uploaded through the registration site. Once the registration process has been completed, a registrar will get in touch with you. If you are not able to complete the registration process online, contact your child’s school for assistance.

Parents can find all necessary information and the registration site through https://fremonttigers.org/student-registration/.

