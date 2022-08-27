New Trinity principal loves her job

LaVonna Emanuel smiles as she tells the story.

Her mother was a first grade teacher at Wakefield Elementary School, when she was trying to get students on a bus.

That’s when a little boy turned and asked: “Mrs. Sharp, do you have a job?”

“I think that’s funny,” Emanuel said. “Apparently, she didn’t make it look like work.”

Years later, Emanuel definitely has a job as the new principal at Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont.

Now entering her 28th year in education – the last 21 of which she’s spent in administration – Emanuel is enjoying this latest opportunity during which she’s getting to know students, teachers, staff and parents.

Originally from Wayne, Emanuel went to Wayne State College where she met her husband, Doug, and they married in 1986. After she graduated from college, they moved to North Bend where she was a stay-at-home mom for several years to their children, Katie and Luke.

Once her children were in school, she began teaching English full time and was a volleyball coach at Fremont High School. She left there in 2002 to serve as assessment coordinator at Lincoln Northeast High School.

The Emanuels moved to South Falls, South Dakota, where she was assistant principal at Washington High School for seven years.

For another five years, she was lead principal at Axtell Park Middle School and then George McGovern Middle School.

“We used to call it ‘The Gov,’” she said.

She was asked to open the McGovern school, which was new at the time.

“I was very thrilled to get to do that,” Emanuel said.

In 2016, the Emanuels returned to Nebraska and she became principal at Fremont Middle School. She served there for six years.

Emanuel was thinking she’d like to teach at the college level, working with students who want to become teachers.

In May, she got a call from Trinity, asking her to tour the school.

She’d been in the sanctuary at Trinity Lutheran School, but hadn’t been in the school part of the building at 16th Street and Luther Road.

Emanuel was impressed, especially with the students.

“They’re bright-eyed and they are not afraid to carry on a conversation with an adult and that’s not an easy skill so I was very, very impressed with the quality of the students here,” she said.

Emanuel had an interview at the school and later got a call asking about her education.

She has a bachelor of arts degree in education from Wayne State College, a master of education degree in educational leadership from Doane College and an education specialist degree from Wayne.

Emanuel was offered her the job, which she accepted.

“I’ve always been a public school proponent, but I’ve never really spent any time in the private sector in a parochial setting,” she said. “What I’ve noticed is the ability I have to really give a personalized experience to the families and the kids we serve.”

Because the kindergarten-through-eighth grade school is smaller with 121 students and 12 teachers, she’s able to have multiple contacts with kids each day.

“I’m able to greet the students every morning at the door. You can’t do that in a large public building,” she said

Emanuel already knows most of the names of Trinity students.

“I like getting to know people on a little deeper level – who their parents are, their favorite color and what they like to do at recess and who their friends are,” she said.

She also appreciates the opportunity to get to know staff.

“I feel like we have multiple opportunities to build relationships with one another,” Emanuel said.

She and staff meet for a devotional for about 10 minutes each morning.

“There’s also opportunities to get to know each other and touch base. In the afternoons, we’re out telling the students, ‘goodbye,’ and those are also opportunities to meet and greet parents and also build that relationship with my teachers. It’s very good,” she said.

Besides getting to interact with students, staff and parents, Emanuel is Trinity’s curriculum director. She also works on professional development, the budget, and is the liaison with the Nebraska Department of Education.

She loves the variety.

“You have a lot of different hats, where in the public sector you don’t,” she said. “I love that. I love curriculum and I love teaching and learning, so this is just right up my alley.”

No matter where she’s been – whether in Sioux Falls or at Fremont Public Schools or Trinity—Emanuel has enjoyed working with people.

“I’m not a spreadsheet kind of person,” she said. “I love to read. I love to write, but I really love to interact with people. No matter where I’m at this is the job for me.”

She’s enjoying her job at Trinity.

“We laugh all day long,” she said. “The kids are very funny and they’re endearing and charming. Whenever a whole bunch of people get together things happen and it’s fun.”