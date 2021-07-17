New VP of Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness at Midland University ready to begin work

Community has remained close to Jamie Simpson’s heart throughout her decade-long career at Midland University.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate began her career at Midland University as an adjunct professor in 2010. That position kickstarted a career that ultimately led to her full-time role as a psychology professor in 2012.
She was named the dean of the Luther College of Arts and Sciences in 2016. In 2019, she was named the associate vice president of Institutional Effectiveness.
“I have always really enjoyed assessments and I really love data,” she said.
Now, Simpson will take another major step in her career at Midland University. On Thursday, the university announced Simpson as the new vice president for Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness.
Simpson will replace Lawrence Chatters, who served in the role as vice president for Student Affairs since January 2019. She also will oversee Performing and Fine Arts at the university.
Simpson’s development at Midland has allowed her to interact with members of the Student Affairs team while participating in the university’s assessment and continuous improvement projects.
“It’s been really, really rewarding to see and learn more about the great work that they’re doing,” she said.
Simpson has also worked closely with student advisors through her work as a dean. That experience helped her experience firsthand the opportunities and support provided to students at the university, she said.
“I think just the opportunities that I’ve had to get to know some of the work that they’re doing from the academic side really got me excited about how I could collaborate with that team and help support them to kind of take our student experience to the next level,” Simpson said.
As Simpson prepares to begin her new role, she said she has plenty of goals she hopes to accomplish. Simpson also spoke to the accomplishments of Chatters over the course of his two-year tenure.
“My first thing is that I have a lot to learn,” she said. “Dr. Chatters has made some incredible improvements. I think he’s done some really impressive work to create more inclusive opportunities for a more inclusive experience in Midland for all of our students, among a number of other things.”
While she works to continue expanding upon the work already in progress, Simpson said she hopes to build a partnership between student affairs and academic experience.
“I’m really looking forward to opportunities to build a partnership between our Student Affairs experience and our academic experience and how we can continue to support the whole development of our students in their four years while they’re here,” she said.
Midland University President Jody Horner pointed to Simpson’s prior experience at Midland, saying it will ensure a smooth transition into her new role.
“We are excited to have Dr. Simpson as our new vice president for Student Affairs,” Horner said. “Dr. Simpson has a vast array of experience and knowledge of Midland University, and our students. She will be an outstanding fit for this position.”
Simpson knows there will be inevitable learning curves that come with accepting a role in a new position. Luckily, her experience at Midland will help make that transition easier.
“I think understanding the student experience and the types of students that we have there will certainly be a good benefit,” she said. “And I’ve already worked with many members of the team in a different capacity, so already having some of those relationships so we can kind of hit the ground running will be really helpful.”
Simpson said she has been “incredibly fortunate” for the professional support that has surrounded her throughout her tenure at Midland. She described Midland as a special place that has a singular focus on supporting its students.
“People sincerely care about our student development and make sure that our students are successful, but we also invest in each other and I have had so many mentors along the way who have reached out and helped be in a variety of ways,” she said. “And I love coming to work every day. I love working with students and I love working with the faculty and other teams on campus. I love the work that we do.”