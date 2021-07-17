New VP of Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness at Midland University ready to begin work

Midland University President Jody Horner pointed to Simpson’s prior experience at Midland, saying it will ensure a smooth transition into her new role.

“We are excited to have Dr. Simpson as our new vice president for Student Affairs,” Horner said. “Dr. Simpson has a vast array of experience and knowledge of Midland University, and our students. She will be an outstanding fit for this position.”

Simpson knows there will be inevitable learning curves that come with accepting a role in a new position. Luckily, her experience at Midland will help make that transition easier.

“I think understanding the student experience and the types of students that we have there will certainly be a good benefit,” she said. “And I’ve already worked with many members of the team in a different capacity, so already having some of those relationships so we can kind of hit the ground running will be really helpful.”

Simpson said she has been “incredibly fortunate” for the professional support that has surrounded her throughout her tenure at Midland. She described Midland as a special place that has a singular focus on supporting its students.