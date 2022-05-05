No injuries reported from school bus accident near North Bend

No one was reported injured in a school bus accident Tuesday morning near North Bend.

A North Bend Public Schools bus was westbound on County Road R when the accident occurred near the intersection of County Road 18. The bus was carrying 15 students.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported that due to road conditions and a build-up of mud on the bus tires, the rear end of the bus began to slide. The bus driver attempted to correct the slide. However, the bus continue to slide from right to left.

It then caught the ditch line, causing the bus to tip onto its side.

All passengers were transported by another bus to Methodist Fremont Health to be checked out by medical staff.

The accident became a topic of conversation at the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday morning.

Dodge County Board Chairman Bob Missel said County Road R has had a lot traffic due to the new U.S. Highway 30 that’s under construction. A contractor who’s moving landfill to the new road has been using County Road R.

“When you get a lot of truck traffic, it takes a lot of gravel off the road,” he said.

Missel said Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert has a signed agreement with the contractor stating it’s their responsibility to take care of that road.

“We got all the rain and the road was what I would call in poor condition relative to what you’d expect, Missel said. “You had not only the bus tip over, but a firetruck got stuck as well.”

Missel said townships, not the county highway department, take care of the roads within those townships.

Townships are a separate, legal subdivision with their own taxing ability and they maintain such roads.

Missel said, however, that Huppert sent out his own equipment and is seeing that the road is maintained.

A couple, whose children were on the bus when the accident occurred, expressed their concern to the board.

Missel said the man who spoke was very respectful and the board agreed 100% that action needed to be taken.

“We were all very lucky that nobody was injured and grateful for that,” Missel said, adding, “This issue is being addressed.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.