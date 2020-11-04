No one injured in early morning accident at FHS

No one was injured in a one-car accident outside Fremont High School on Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m., when a 17-year-old girl was driving north on Lincoln Avenue, approaching 16th Street.
Investigators believe the teen driver may have had a medical incident before the accident, said Lt. Ed Watts of the Fremont Police Department.
Watts said the vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Corolla, veered to the right and then left the roadway.
It struck a trash can in front of a residence and continued traveling north across 16th Street. It then struck the stop sign on the northeast corner of the intersection of 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
The vehicle then struck the marquee sign in the high school parking lot before it came to a rest, Watts said.
Vehicle airbags were deployed.
Neither the teen driver nor a passenger in the vehicle was injured, Watts said. The driver was not transported to any area hospital.
The vehicle sustained an estimated $7,500 in damage. Watts didn’t have a damage estimate for the school marquee.
FHS Principal Myron Sikora said the accident, which occurred before school started, didn’t interrupt classes.
He also said nobody was injured. FPS district personnel are handling damage to the marquee.
“We’re very thankful everyone is OK,” Sikora said.
Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations for Fremont Public Schools, said the extent of damage to the marquee is not known at this time.
No estimate of damage costs is available.
“We won’t know that until we have some insurance adjusters come out and take a look and until the company for the sign can take a look at parts inside and see what’s actually damaged and what can be used again,” Pierce said. “We might be able to use some parts as we replace or repair it, but we will start from the ground up and we will pour new footers for the sign so we can start with a brand-new solid base.”
