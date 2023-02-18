NORTH BEND – Isonomy: Definition—equality before the law. While Vinny Nelson may not know the meaning of “isonomy,” he certainly can spell it.

Nelson, an eighth grader at North Bend Central, had correctly spelled “inimitable” (means “not capable of being copied”) in round 23 of the oral competition at the Dodge County Spelling Bee held Feb. 15 at NBC. He then correctly spelled the championship word “isonomy” to win first place.

Nelson had placed second when he competed as a fifth grader at NBE. He challenged himself back then that some year he would win. Nelson will go on to compete at the Midwest Spelling Bee in Omaha on March 18 at the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.

Fremont Middle School eighth grader Elijah Miller placed second, and FMS sixth grader Maya Wagner placed third. Miller and Nelson competed head-to-head for 11 rounds before Nelson prevailed.

Twenty-eight students competed in the first three written rounds and the first 11 oral rounds, consisting of words that the competitors had a chance to study before the competition. The last 12 oral rounds were words that the spellers had not had a chance to study beforehand. Advancing to the oral round in addition to the winners were Mallory Stuehmer, Riley Keeler, Kelsey Bunn and six FMS students.

Other NBC students who competed in the spelling bee were Sam Beebe, Jax Schmidt, Carter Booze, Alex Wright, Natalie Mimick, Vanessa Cummings, Rylee Luebbert, Betsy Dunker, Lydia Allen and Harm Leners.

Fremont students participating besides the placers were six graders Evan Sarabia, Vivian Beck, Atticus Escovedo, Addisen Coughlin; 7th graders Arealeon Nussbaum, Jennalee Cox; 8th graders Noah Beck, Bralen Cullum and Austin Kruse.

NBC HAL teacher Chris Gross-Rhode organized the event.