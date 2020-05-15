North Bend Central High School produces magazine amidst pandemic

The pandemic understandably shifted the subject matter of some of the poems included in the magazine. For senior Shyann Rolenc, that meant using it as an inspiration for her work.

“I used everything that was happening as an inspiration and the fact that I was missing out on a lot during my senior year,” she said.

Rolenc said the project will serve as a continuing reminder of what her life was like during the pandemic.

“It’s going to impact me more because I’m always going to have that little reminder and I’ll remember that that was the year that COVID-19 disrupted everything.”

She said realizing she would be missing out on major events such as graduation and prom was difficult in the early days. Writing played a major role in helping her cope with that.

“In the beginning it was really hard,” she said. “I was trying to get through the day without breaking down in the beginning. As I was writing it helped me work through it.”

Senior Lauren Emanuel said the shift allowed her to spend more time on the project.

“I definitely enjoyed it a lot more because I had a lot of extra time to work on it and I had a lot of time to think through what I was writing,” she said.