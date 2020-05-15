North Bend Central High School produces magazine amidst pandemic

Suzy Morgan’s senior-level College English class at North Bend Central High School was in the middle of producing the newest addition of The Prowling Pen, a yearly literary magazine filled with poems from the school’s graduating class, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
She wasn’t sure what would happen with the magazine she first created in 2012 or if The Prowling Pen would make its way to publication at all. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, her class of 42 students soldiered on.
Morgan said the end result was one of the most uniquely special editions of the annual magazine she’s seen. It documents the personal struggles many of the school’s graduating seniors experienced, like missing out on end-of-the-year staples like prom and graduation.
“This year, I’m unusually proud,” she said. “They just did a little extra this year. I think a lot of people can relate to what they went through.”
Morgan said the magazine was created to give students an outlet from classes that were dominated by statewide testing.
“This gave them a corner to be creative during their senior year,” she said.
Students are given a packet that includes poetry templates to guide them along in the creative writing process. Outside of that, students are free to be as creative as they want while producing five poems to be submitted for the magazine.
The class’s poetry unit immediately follows reading and discussing The Book Thief by Markus Zusak, which Morgan describes as “amazingly descriptive.”
While reading the novel, students look out for what Morgan describes as “gems,” or unique word combinations or details that stick out. By the time students move into poetry, Morgan said they already have a strong base on what makes creative writing special.
From there, Morgan assigns deadlines to the five poems due for the magazine. She ultimately takes the best works from each student to include in the final publication.
“I get everybody in there,” she said. “This is not everybody’s thing but they’ll be in there some way.”
Students had only turned in two poems when the school was forced to convert to virtual learning, Morgan said. She said the school was fortunate. It was able to prepare students for the transition, unlike other area schools.
“They knew that we were going to keep on going with deadlines and that poems would be submitted via email,” she said.
Initially, Morgan was planning to have students revise their poems after submission, but she quickly found that the work being turned in didn’t need any extra work.
“The end of senior year was them all by themselves, so I wondered how this was going to go,” she said. “Then when I saw them come in I thought: “Wow, we’re going to be fine.’”
The pandemic understandably shifted the subject matter of some of the poems included in the magazine. For senior Shyann Rolenc, that meant using it as an inspiration for her work.
“I used everything that was happening as an inspiration and the fact that I was missing out on a lot during my senior year,” she said.
Rolenc said the project will serve as a continuing reminder of what her life was like during the pandemic.
“It’s going to impact me more because I’m always going to have that little reminder and I’ll remember that that was the year that COVID-19 disrupted everything.”
She said realizing she would be missing out on major events such as graduation and prom was difficult in the early days. Writing played a major role in helping her cope with that.
“In the beginning it was really hard,” she said. “I was trying to get through the day without breaking down in the beginning. As I was writing it helped me work through it.”
Senior Lauren Emanuel said the shift allowed her to spend more time on the project.
“I definitely enjoyed it a lot more because I had a lot of extra time to work on it and I had a lot of time to think through what I was writing,” she said.
She added that the pandemic made her work harder on the project.
“When I was writing, I definitely put a lot more thought in it,” she said. “People will look back at this edition because they knew what was going on. Our words will be looked back on quite often.”
Additionally, Morgan said the class was also researching topics surrounding mental health for a presentation.
She said self care strategies like writing often help people process mitigate stress and difficult events.
“They were grieving the loss of a lot of important things and I think that helped them process that,” she said. “I think it was very much helpful for them to work through some of the stress and anxiety.”
Morgan said she usually works on putting together the final product for the magazine throughout the year. With extended deadlines and other obstacles introduced due to the pandemic, that window shrunk to around three days.
“Usually I work on it a little bit here and there, but instead I did it all in like three days,” she said. “I was at school for a super long time. It was a lot of hours in a shorter period of time.”
Overall, Morgan said she was surprised by the amount of work each student put into the magazine despite the circumstances.
“We probably had more poems in there than maybe ever before,” she said. “More students had multiple poems this year. I was constantly wowed. It’s going to be a great addition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!