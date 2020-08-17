North Bend Central Public Schools prepares for new year amid COVID-19 pandemic

“It showed how flexible we are, how patient we are and how resilient we are,” she said. “Although it’s scary, it’s kind of exciting, too, because it’s something new and it’s really exciting to be back with the kids.”

Cody and Miller’s classrooms will also look different as the new year kicks off. Their classrooms, which were previously separated by a retractable wall, have transformed into one large classroom to facilitate social distancing.

The classroom will still serve between 23-26 students, but will allow more students to spread out across the room.

“We’re able to fit them all in here, it’s just that we have twice the room that we would normally have,” Miller said.

Cody said students would have to learn some new routines as they enter school for the first time this year, with new expectations such as social distancing at the forefront.

“I think it’s going to be a procedure that we have to teach and have to remind and reteach,” she said. “ ... I think it’s going to be an important first few of weeks of school.”

During the first few weeks of school, Cody said there will be an important emphasis on keeping the mood in the classroom positive.