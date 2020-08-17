North Bend Central Public Schools prepares for new year amid COVID-19 pandemic

When students make their way back into the classroom at North Bend Central Public Schools, they’ll quickly notice some major changes.
Whether it be the plexiglass dividing the tables in the elementary school or wrestling practice facility in the Middle/High school, which has recently been converted into a classroom, the changes to the district’s facilities has been significant in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s these changes that have Superintendent Dan Endorf confident about welcoming back over 600 students to begin the new school year on Tuesday.
“We’ve totally reconfigured every square inch of space available to us in both buildings in order to meet the demands of being six feet apart from one another,” he said. “It’s taken a tremendous amount of teamwork on behalf of our administrators, school leaders and custodial staff.”
The district released its return-to-school blueprint on July 31. The plan outlined North Bend’s operations guide for the upcoming year amid the pandemic.
The plan relies heavily on a risk dial, which represents several risk levels from low to severe. The district’s risk dial currently lies in green, which represents minimal cases of COVID-19 within the greater community and a minimal impact on the local healthcare system.
Under the current risk dial designation, mask usage is optional.
“Part of the reason the board made that decision is because we were able to achieve social distancing, especially in the elementary school, but also in the middle school and high school,” Endorf said.
Endorf said following Three Rivers Public Health Department recommendations and focusing on achieving social distance has been the top priority for the district.
“We may need to move to the masks if the color dial goes up,” he said. “That would be a decision for the board.”
Aubrey Miller, a middle school teacher at North Bend, said it’s been difficult preparing for classes in the middle of a pandemic because teachers don’t know how long they’re going to be able to teach in-person.
“I’ve been doing a lot of planning for my kids, in class, obviously, but also their assignments are online just so we are comfortable with it if we get to the point where we need to teach online,” she said.
Melissa Cody also teaches middle school students at North Bend. Six months ago, she said the thought of teaching with all the changes the school has been forced to implement was completely foreign.
After pushing through the spring semester, Cody said she became more confident in how the school could handle education amid the pandemic.
“It showed how flexible we are, how patient we are and how resilient we are,” she said. “Although it’s scary, it’s kind of exciting, too, because it’s something new and it’s really exciting to be back with the kids.”
Cody and Miller’s classrooms will also look different as the new year kicks off. Their classrooms, which were previously separated by a retractable wall, have transformed into one large classroom to facilitate social distancing.
The classroom will still serve between 23-26 students, but will allow more students to spread out across the room.
“We’re able to fit them all in here, it’s just that we have twice the room that we would normally have,” Miller said.
Cody said students would have to learn some new routines as they enter school for the first time this year, with new expectations such as social distancing at the forefront.
“I think it’s going to be a procedure that we have to teach and have to remind and reteach,” she said. “ ... I think it’s going to be an important first few of weeks of school.”
During the first few weeks of school, Cody said there will be an important emphasis on keeping the mood in the classroom positive.
“We tried to keep it as fun as possible,” she said. “We’d send funny selfies during e-learning or a Tik-Tok video. We’d learn a dance and just try and speak their language. Teaching them the online procedure ahead of time helped.”
Miller said she was nervous about the prospect of switching to virtual learning again because of the differences it holds compared to the classroom. However, she said she was ready to welcome kids back to school.
“I’m just excited to be around people again,” Miller said. “I’m excited to be around the kids and I’m excited to be around my colleagues.”
At the district’s elementary school, teachers have been hard at work creating an environment where children can still feel the excitement from the classroom while still making an effort to protect them.
So, in lieu of hugs and high fives, second-grade teachers Jenna Kavan and Kinsey Wemhoff have created their own “social distancing greetings.” These range from hip bumps to elbow bumps and are aimed at finding alternative ways to create an interactive environment in the classroom.
“We’re just trying to rethink the things that we were able to build a relationship with,” Wemhoff said.
Instead of sharing supplies for subjects like math or art, students have their own individual kits to use.
“We’re just kind of thinking through our day and thinking, ‘how can we make it as safe as possible, but still fun and hands-on,’ because they need that,” Wemhoff said. “That’s how kids this age learn.”
Kavan said the greatest transition over the summer was scrutinizing the little details to make sure her students would be safe by the time the school year kicks off.
“Usually we have buckets for writing folders and we can’t do that this year because everything needs to be separated, so just planning all of that out has probably been the biggest challenge,” she said.
Wemhoff said the new school year will still incorporate some virtual learning aspects, even though all students will be attending in-person classes. She said her and Kavan will alternate teaching lessons in-person and through Zoom, an online teleconference platform, so students become more familiar with how the platform works.
“It’s kind of a neat learning opportunity,” she said. “If we have to go online, we know that they know how to Zoom.”
Kavan said the skills being learned by students won’t just benefit them in the short term should the district be forced to transition to online learning.
“These are 21st-century skills,” she said. “So, it’s not just in case we go to online learning, learning how to use these platforms and just understanding how to appropriately communicate online are skills for life.”
Kavan said there are a wide range of emotions going through her head as the school year begins. She said, as teachers, they have to keep a positive attitude.
“You have to look at it like: ‘Hey, we got this. It doesn’t matter what happens. We’re in North Bend and we’re going to do whatever we can to make these kids feel loved, to make them feel safe and I think every single staff member is going to step up and we’re going to have an awesome school year,’” she said.
