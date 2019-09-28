Did you know the man who designed the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge went to school in North Bend?
So did a man who became a coach of a U.S. Olympic wrestling team.
And an Emmy Award-winning actress.
Information on these three people along with a host of milestones are included in a new History Wall at North Bend Central High School.
From highlights of the school’s history which dates back to 1860 to current achievements, the wall provides a timeline that produces memories and has the potential to inspire future students.
And whereas most walls are built to divide people, local residents agree this one can unite them.
North Bend Superintendent Dan Endorf got the idea for the wall after seeing a similar one in Wayne two years ago. His goal was to install the wall in the summer of 2018, but that didn’t happen due to production delays.
“It was a blessing that the wall was postponed for a year,” Endorf said.
That’s because during the 2018-19 school year, the U.S. Department of Education named North Bend Central Elementary School as a National Blue Ribbon School.
And in 2019, the community was hit with historic flooding. NBC students and staff rallied, spending the two weeks they were out of school to help with cleanup efforts.
Both achievements became part of the wall which was in place when students started school this year.
Local historian Nathan Arneal, owner, publisher and editor of the North Bend Eagle newspaper, gathered historical information for the wall located on the west side of the high school’s main office.
The wall features tributes to famous folks educated in North Bend.
They include:
Charles Purcell,
- chief engineer of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. Not to be confused with the Golden Gate Bridge, this bridge connects San Francisco and Oakland and carries an estimated 260,000 vehicles each day.
Billy Thom
- , coach of the U.S. Olympic wrestling team in 1936 in Berlin.
Marg Helgenberger
- , who earned an Emmy Award in 1990 for her role in the ABC drama “China Beach” and is known for her work in the CBS drama “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”
Besides photos of these famous former students, the wall has several others, including:
North Bend High School’s Class of 1890
- . Young women holding flowers and young men in suits are shown in a photo of what’s believed to be the second class of graduates after the Class of 1888.
Rita Mae Moser
- . The dark-haired young woman was crowned as North Bend High School’s first Homecoming Queen in January 1947 after a basketball game against Scribner. Homecoming was moved to the fall in 1948.
North Bend Central’s marching band
- . This 1983 photo was taken after a contest.
The wall includes items about the first prom, the first yearbook, the school’s song, crest and bell.
And there’s plenty of history — memorable moments dating back decades.
The milestones are encapsulated in small, readable blocks of text.
They start in 1856, when Scottish pioneers Robert Miller and George Young and their families became the first settlers on the north bend of the Platte River.
The wall denotes other progress:
1860
- —The first public school opened in a wood-frame building in North Bend in 1860. The school would locate in other buildings after that.
1884
- —Students went to class in North Bend’s first brick school. This building served students until 1911.
1911
- – A new, three-story brick school building opened for students in kindergarten through 12th grades.
1957
- —A new elementary school for students in kindergarten through sixth grade was built.
As years passed, area districts would consolidate and small schools close.
1968
- —Voters overwhelmingly approved the formation of a new Class 6 District for seventh through 12th graders. Ten area school districts voted to form District 95 that May.
Carol Bohling, whose husband, Lon, taught in North Bend for 39 years noted the community support.
“Eighty-four percent of the people voted for the formation of this district. There’s not too many school districts across Nebraska who can say a district was formed with that percent of voter approval. North Bend supports the education in the community,” she said.
June 1968
- —North Bend High School became North Bend Central.
1970
- —Students cleaned out their lockers in the old high school building and carried desks and chairs to the current building at 1320 Walnut St.
April 1970
- —The new building was dedicated. The old, 1911 building was razed that summer.
Initially, area elementary schools remained separate. That changed during a consolidation in 1999. In 2004, all K-6 students would attend school in one building.
Besides noting these changes, the wall shows enrollment increases and declines — which reflect changes in the nation and world.
For instance, the district had 340 students in 1914, but enrollment shrank during World War I, falling to 277 in 1919.
Enrollment increased to 398 students in 1931, but fell during World War II.
Enrollment rose again with the Baby Boomers and from 1950 to 1969, District 8 enrollment jumped from 237 to 613 students.
Enrollment has increased again recently, because of an option program which allows students to transfer to attend a school district other than the one in which they live.
“People want to come to North Bend,” Bohling said.
On Thursday, Chuck Emanuel, Jan Hobza and Bohling were at North Bend Central High School — sharing memories together.
Emanuel expressed his appreciation for the wall.
“It’s a great history lesson of where it all began in the old school building — how it progressed and where it is today,” he said.
Emanuel was a senior in 1969 when he broke his leg during the school’s first football game.
He remembers being on crutches in the old, three-story school.
“I had to go up and down these three flights of steps, with students carrying my books,” he said.
But that school year, students moved into the new, one-level North Bend Central High School.
He went from NBHS to NBC all in one year.
Hobza was a school secretary from 1979-2014. Her first day of work was the day after the boys basketball team qualified for state competition.
“I couldn’t keep up answering the phones,” she said.
Graduates were calling, wanting to know about getting tickets.
“To start out in that environment was tremendously exciting,” Hobza said.
Hobza remembered when the Challenger space shuttle exploded and students gathered to watch the coverage in the cafeteria. She recalled when students watched coverage of the September 11 attacks on TVs in their classrooms.
She also remembered students who worked in the office, answering phones, delivering message and filing papers.
Hobza recalled a poignant moment after she had a mastectomy in 2000, when two high school girls who worked in the office came to her house and brought her a “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book for cancer survivors.
It was the same day they were in district finals for girls basketball.
“Every aide we’ve had has been someone very special,” Hobza said.
Several students have gone on to become business owners and entrepreneurs and successful in many areas, Endorf said.
Hobza noted the dedication teachers at North Bend have had for their students throughout the years.
“I think the students that graduate from North Bend Central – as they go on – they recognize the value of the education they received,” Bohling said.
Her husband has had former students return to express their appreciation.
One former student, now 40 years old, came to Bohling’s house to express his gratitude for his dedication to the students and teaching skills.
Bohling said their daughter, Jane Crofton, a high school science teacher at Elwood Public Schools, emulates some of the teaching methods she saw as a student in North Bend.
Emanuel, Hobza and Bohling noted the school’s importance.
“It’s always said that the school is the hub of the community and I think that’s definitely true of North Bend — the pride the community has in the school,” Bohling said. “You’re always proud to say you’re part of the North Bend Central School District.”