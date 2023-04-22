Paige Bunn, a member of the North Bend FFA Chapter, was one of seven FFA members announced to the 2023-24 Nebraska State Officer Team at the final session of the 95th Nebraska FFA Convention.

The new state officer team will spend the next year traveling across Nebraska, different parts of the country, and even internationally to promote the agriculture industry, agriculture education, and FFA. They will get to host leadership training for FFA members, assist with contests, visit FFA Chapters, go on industry tours, and much more.