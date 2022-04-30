North Bend kids donate books to students affected by fires

Chris Gross-Rhode calls it “paying it forward.”

Gross-Rhode is the librarian for students in grades kindergarten through 12th in North Bend.

Recently, North Bend Elementary School had a book fair.

During the event, the librarian put out a collection box.

Attendees could donate a book or money for books for kids affected by wildfires in the central part of Nebraska.

“We were able to buy over $100 worth of books,” Gross-Rhode said.

The books are geared toward children in grades 3 to 5. There are fiction and nonfiction books. Some books are about animals. Others feature sports records.

The idea to provide books for students came from something that happened three years ago.

Back in 2019, flood waters flowed through North Bend.

An elementary school from Syracuse donated books to kids affected by the flooding.

“We did have a number of kids who’d lost toys and books in the flood,” Gross-Rhode said.

Students were pleased to receive the books.

“It was a special moment,” she said.

So when Gross-Rhode heard about the fires, she figured there were kids who’d lost items.

Gross-Rhode wanted to continue to “pay it forward” and put out the donation box.

She mailed the box of books to Jane Crofton, a former North Bend resident, who’s a science teacher at Elwood, an area affected by the wildfires.

Gross-Rhode hopes the books help make students happy and lets them know other people are thinking about them.

“I have a feeling that someday they’ll do the same thing for somebody else,” Gross-Rhode said.

She noted something else:

“There’s nothing more special than a book to read.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0