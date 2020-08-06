North Bend Public Schools releases back-to-school plan

Students at North Bend Public Schools will return to the classroom on Aug. 18 with a number of modifications in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district released its school operations guide for the upcoming year on July 31. According to the plan, the goal of the school is to hold face-to-face instruction throughout the school year.
The plan also relies heavily on a risk dial, which represents several risk levels from low to severe. Several factors were taken into consideration when creating the dial, according to the plan. Those factors include:
- Recent community spread of the virus
- Three Rivers Public Health Department recommendations
- Capacity of the local health care systems
- Current directed health measures from governmental officials
- Availability of school staff
Under a low risk designation, which corresponds to the color green, full attendance will be required and school buildings will be open as usual.
Masks or other face coverings will be optional and will only become required under the high risk designation, where they would be implemented in common areas and where social distancing cannot occur.
Under the severe risk designation, masks would be required for any student to enter a school building.
Full attendance will continue to be required should the risk dial elevate to moderate. If the dial rises to a high risk, a modified schedule may be implemented for high school students while K-8 students continue to report to school.
Under a high risk designation, students will be screened and any student or staff showing COVID-19 symptoms will have their temperature checked.
Under the severe risk designation, schools would temporarily close to allow for cleaning and situation assessment. Additionally, virtual learning would be implemented for both elementary and high school students.
Some high school students may already be participating in some kind of e-learning component under a high risk designation, according to the plan. Both the elementary and middle schools would remain operational with some modifications in place.
The district will follow a normal bus route while under the low and moderate risk designation. The route will incorporate patterns that encourage social distancing.
Under the high risk designation, masks will be required for students to ride on any district transportation. Additionally, some bus routes may be modified or eliminated and seating on the bus will be limited to one person per seat.
Self-screening will be recommended for families under the low-risk designation. Under the moderate designation, spot checks for temperatures may be taken while at school.
Under the high risk designation, screenings and temperature checks will occur frequently as students enter the building.
Regular dismissal will occur under the low risk designation. If increased to moderate, students will be asked to leave the building at the end of the day unless participating in after-school programs, working with a teacher or if they have a principal’s permission.
Staggered dismissals will be implemented under a high-risk designation.
