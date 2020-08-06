North Bend Public Schools releases back-to-school plan

Full attendance will continue to be required should the risk dial elevate to moderate. If the dial rises to a high risk, a modified schedule may be implemented for high school students while K-8 students continue to report to school.

Under a high risk designation, students will be screened and any student or staff showing COVID-19 symptoms will have their temperature checked.

Under the severe risk designation, schools would temporarily close to allow for cleaning and situation assessment. Additionally, virtual learning would be implemented for both elementary and high school students.

Some high school students may already be participating in some kind of e-learning component under a high risk designation, according to the plan. Both the elementary and middle schools would remain operational with some modifications in place.

The district will follow a normal bus route while under the low and moderate risk designation. The route will incorporate patterns that encourage social distancing.

Under the high risk designation, masks will be required for students to ride on any district transportation. Additionally, some bus routes may be modified or eliminated and seating on the bus will be limited to one person per seat.