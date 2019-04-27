Students from North Bend Central High School participated in the Nebraska School Activities Association District II Music Contest April 11-13 at Central Community College-Columbus. Sixteen high schools participated in the contest.
Individual and group performances were critiqued by judges and awarded ratings ranging from I (best) to V. North Bend results were:
Groups – Rating I: Band, clarinet duet, flute duet and miscellaneous trio. Rating II: Boys vocal ensemble, duet B, duet C, girls vocal ensemble, mixed vocal ensemble, mixed woodwind duet 1, mixed woodwind duet 2 and triple trio. Rating III: Duet A.
Individuals – Rating I: Bethany Wiebold, soprano/alto voice. Rating II: Hayleigh Johnson, flute; Elizabeth Wright, soprano/alto voice; and Cameron Frank, tenor/bass voice. Rating III: Shandra Dauel, soprano/alto voice.