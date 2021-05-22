 Skip to main content
Northeast Community College acknowledges work of student leaders
Students in leadership positions at Northeast Community College have been recognized for their work over the past academic year. The acknowledgment came during the annual Student Leadership Development Series (SLDS) banquet in the Lifelong Learning Center with a theme taken from the pages of the works of JRR Tolkien and JK Rowling.

SLDS is comprised of four leadership groups on the Norfolk campus - Resident Assistants (RA), Student Activities Council (SAC), Student Ambassadors, and the Student Leadership Association.

Student leaders during the 2020-21 academic year at Northeast Community College include:

Ambassadors

Arlington: Elly Krause.

Nickerson: Mason Cone.

Resident Assistants

Lyons: Brayden Anderson.

Nickerson: Mason Cone.

Each of the student leaders were given a beach towel that includes the SLDS Lord of the Rings theme on it and a Harry Potter-esque scrolled thank you note from the advisors.

