Northeast Community College
Northeast Community College in Norfolk has released the president’s honor list and dean’s honor list for both full and part-time students for the fall 2019 semester.
To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a perfect grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 197 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past fall semester. Students named to the dean’s honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-twelve students were named to the deans’ honor list.
Another 273 students named to the president’s part-time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 78 students named to the dean’s part-time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
The following area students were honored:
President’s honor list – full-time
Craig: Payton Pruess.
Herman: Kristen Bitter.
Howells: Kade Hegemann, Katelyn Steffensmeier.
Scribner: Ben Moxness.
West Point: Esmeralda Figueroa, Sarah Gerken, Morghann James, Ronny Petersen.
Dean’s honor list – full-time
Arlington: Maggie Schmidt.
Cedar Bluffs: Levi Janousek, McKayla Mogensen.
Decatur: Krystal Raue.
Fremont: Wyatt Adams, Elijah Spagnotti.
Hooper: Olivia Stillman.
Morse Bluff: Michael Mensik.
Nickerson: Korrbin Nielsen.
Prague: Louis Johnson.
Scribner: Hunter Adams.
Tekamah: Alex Camp.
West Point: Jakob Andreasen, Dylan Duhsmann, Taylor Hunke, Phillip Wattermann.
President’s honor list – part-time
Decatur: Bobbie Castle-Gosch.
Herman: Marissa Burt, Jadyn Fleischman.
Howells: Audrey Coufal, Cassandra Pieper.
Lyons: Braxton Bargmann, Devin Hegge, Justine Kopietz, Matthew Kuhlman, Brittney Perina.
Oakland: Laurence Brands.
Snyder: Marissa Hunke.
Tekamah: Brooklyn Brenneis, Jessica Burt, Rayna Hladky, Greta Lindberg.
West Point: Brooklyn Bailey, Makenna Rolf, Logan Wilson.
Dean’s honor list – part-time
Decatur: Samantha Phelps.
Dodge: Casey Doernemann.
Lyons: Faith Roscoe.
Oakland: Chloe Coates.
Scribner: Greta Vering.
Snyder: Trey Bruce, April Kreikemeier.
Tekamah: Anna Wakehouse.
West Point: Alli Lase.