Northeast Community College in Norfolk has released the president’s honor list and dean’s honor list for both full and part-time students for the fall 2019 semester.

To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a perfect grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 197 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past fall semester. Students named to the dean’s honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-twelve students were named to the deans’ honor list.

Another 273 students named to the president’s part-time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 78 students named to the dean’s part-time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.

The following area students were honored:

President’s honor list – full-time

Craig: Payton Pruess.

Herman: Kristen Bitter.

Howells: Kade Hegemann, Katelyn Steffensmeier.

Scribner: Ben Moxness.

West Point: Esmeralda Figueroa, Sarah Gerken, Morghann James, Ronny Petersen.

Dean’s honor list – full-time

Arlington: Maggie Schmidt.

Cedar Bluffs: Levi Janousek, McKayla Mogensen.

Decatur: Krystal Raue.

Fremont: Wyatt Adams, Elijah Spagnotti.

Hooper: Olivia Stillman.

Morse Bluff: Michael Mensik.

Nickerson: Korrbin Nielsen.

Prague: Louis Johnson.

Scribner: Hunter Adams.

Tekamah: Alex Camp.

West Point: Jakob Andreasen, Dylan Duhsmann, Taylor Hunke, Phillip Wattermann.

President’s honor list – part-time

Decatur: Bobbie Castle-Gosch.

Herman: Marissa Burt, Jadyn Fleischman.

Howells: Audrey Coufal, Cassandra Pieper.

Lyons: Braxton Bargmann, Devin Hegge, Justine Kopietz, Matthew Kuhlman, Brittney Perina.

Oakland: Laurence Brands.

Snyder: Marissa Hunke.

Tekamah: Brooklyn Brenneis, Jessica Burt, Rayna Hladky, Greta Lindberg.

West Point: Brooklyn Bailey, Makenna Rolf, Logan Wilson.

Dean’s honor list – part-time

Decatur: Samantha Phelps.

Dodge: Casey Doernemann.

Lyons: Faith Roscoe.

Oakland: Chloe Coates.

Scribner: Greta Vering.

Snyder: Trey Bruce, April Kreikemeier.

Tekamah: Anna Wakehouse.

West Point: Alli Lase.

