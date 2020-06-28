Northeast Community College dean's list
Northeast Community College dean's list

Northeast Community College in Norfolk has released the president’s honor list and deans’ honor list for both full and part-time students for the spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 218 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past spring semester. Students named to the deans’ honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-twenty-one students were named to the deans’ honor list.

Another 280 students named to the president’s part-time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 88 students named to the deans’ part-time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.

The following area students were honored:

President’s honor list – full-time

Arlington: Tyson Nicola.

Craig: Payton Pruess.

Decatur: Krystal Raue.

Herman: Kristen Bitter.

Howells: Kade Hegemann.

Oakland: Leneah Olson.

Scribner: Ben Moxness.

West Point: Jakob Andreasen, Sarah Gerken, Morghann James, Summer Larsen, Ronny Petersen.

Deans’ honor list – full-time

Arlington: Maggie Schmidt.

Dodge: Tonya Brester.

Fremont: Jessica Cizek.

Hooper: Olivia Stillman.

Howells: Jessi Brester.

Morse Bluff: Michael Mensik.

Nickerson: Korrbin Nielsen.

North Bend: Dakota Chapman.

Scribner: Gage Herbert.

West Point: Dylan Duhsmann, Esmeralda Figueroa, Allyson Plagge, Erika Ramirez, Phillip Wattermann.

Weston: Paige Maly.

President’s honor list – part-time

Howells: Riley Pokorny, Katelyn Steffensmeier.

Oakland: Cameron Brown, Connor Mockenhaupt.

Prague: Louis Johnson.

Tekamah: Margaret Braniff, Jessica Burt.

West Point: Kelly Hansen, Lisa Miller.

Dean’s honor list part-time

Dodge: Casey Doernemann.

Fremont: Elijah Spagnotti.

Scribner: Greta Vering.

Snyder: April Kreikemeier.

West Point: Emily Montenegro.

