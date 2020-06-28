Northeast Community College dean's list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College in Norfolk has released the president’s honor list and deans’ honor list for both full and part-time students for the spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 218 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past spring semester. Students named to the deans’ honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-twenty-one students were named to the deans’ honor list.

Another 280 students named to the president’s part-time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 88 students named to the deans’ part-time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.

The following area students were honored:

President’s honor list – full-time

Arlington: Tyson Nicola.

Craig: Payton Pruess.

Decatur: Krystal Raue.