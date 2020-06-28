Northeast Community College dean's list

Northeast Community College
Northeast Community College in Norfolk has released the president’s honor list and deans’ honor list for both full and part-time students for the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 218 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past spring semester. Students named to the deans’ honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-twenty-one students were named to the deans’ honor list.
Another 280 students named to the president’s part-time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 88 students named to the deans’ part-time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
The following area students were honored:
President’s honor list – full-time
Arlington: Tyson Nicola.
Craig: Payton Pruess.
Decatur: Krystal Raue.
Herman: Kristen Bitter.
Howells: Kade Hegemann.
Oakland: Leneah Olson.
Scribner: Ben Moxness.
West Point: Jakob Andreasen, Sarah Gerken, Morghann James, Summer Larsen, Ronny Petersen.
Deans’ honor list – full-time
Arlington: Maggie Schmidt.
Dodge: Tonya Brester.
Fremont: Jessica Cizek.
Hooper: Olivia Stillman.
Howells: Jessi Brester.
Morse Bluff: Michael Mensik.
Nickerson: Korrbin Nielsen.
North Bend: Dakota Chapman.
Scribner: Gage Herbert.
West Point: Dylan Duhsmann, Esmeralda Figueroa, Allyson Plagge, Erika Ramirez, Phillip Wattermann.
Weston: Paige Maly.
President’s honor list – part-time
Howells: Riley Pokorny, Katelyn Steffensmeier.
Oakland: Cameron Brown, Connor Mockenhaupt.
Prague: Louis Johnson.
Tekamah: Margaret Braniff, Jessica Burt.
West Point: Kelly Hansen, Lisa Miller.
Dean’s honor list part-time
Dodge: Casey Doernemann.
Fremont: Elijah Spagnotti.
Scribner: Greta Vering.
Snyder: April Kreikemeier.
West Point: Emily Montenegro.
