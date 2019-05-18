{{featured_button_text}}
Northeast Community College

The 46th Commencement of Northeast Community College took place on May 11 in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Associate of Arts Degree

Arlington: Jacqueline Bartosh.

Fremont: Kaden Hendrix.

Hooper: Emerson Ruwe.

Howells: Tiffany Sabey.

Ithaca: Kaylee Carlson.

Lyons: Amy Kanger.

North Bend: Cody Greenwood, Adam Nelson.

Oakland: Jillian Underwood.

Valley: Travis Glidden.

Wahoo: Kylie Givens.

West Point: Ashlyn Andreasen, Austin Duhsmann, Emilio Edeza, Mercedes Hammond, Natalie Perez, Santiago Perez, Abigail Peterson, Santiago Ramirez Morales, Matthew Schuetze, Verlynsil Steed, Mariana Urquidez.

Associate Degree in Nursing

West Point: Jade Duhsmann.

Associate of Science Degree

Dodge: Alissa Thomsen.

Lyons: Kelly Wakeley.

North Bend: Jayton Frank.

Oakland: Bradley Gillett.

Scribner: Jessica Holub, Bruce Schulenberg.

West Point: Riley Berg, Nicole Fisher, Lesley Flores-Gonzalez, Anna Hansen, Blake Schroedter, Madison Voelker.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness

Uehling: Kiley Denton.

West Point: Taylor Miserez, Abigail Peterson.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy

Lyons: Darcey Simonsen.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Animal Science

Dodge: Taylor Harms.

West Point: Madison Zobel.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Diversified Agriculture

Dodge: Tyler Doernemann, Justin Shonka.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Precision Agriculture

Howells: Tanner Coufal.

Weston: Brandon Breunig.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Auto Body Repair Technology

Lyons: Michael Zavala-Taylor.

West Point: Josue Antonio Jr., Ivan Rodriguez.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology

Fremont: Jacob Knutson.

Scribner: Gregory Peterson.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction

Howells: Lee Vering.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business

Howells: Kalli Brester.

West Point: Karen Christy, Jordan Fischer.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology

North Bend: Brian Wirka.

West Point: Braxton Deets.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Drafting

West Point: Tyler Ritter.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education

North Bend: Breanna Klinzing.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control

Kennard: Jacob Miller.

West Point: Nicholas Fischer.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology

Fremont: Anthony Kotschwar.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Howells: Zachary Bayer.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Horticulture and Golf Course Management

Dodge: Elisia Vogel.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology

Prague: Kelsi Havlovic.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Physical Therapist Assistant

Prague: Sarah Prohaska.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Utility Line

Arlington: Jackson Reed.

Fremont: Andrew Walter.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Veterinary Technology

Lyons: Morgan Olsen.

Diploma in Business

Dodge: Tucker Luebbert.

Diploma in Drafting

West Point: Tyler Ritter.

Diploma in Plumbing Technology

West Point: Austin Duhsmann.

Diploma in Practical Nursing

Howells: Samantha Brester.

West Point: Marco Flores, Anna Hansen.

Diploma in Welding

Hooper: Matthew Gates.

North Bend: Dylan Ladehoff.

Tekamah: Keegan Wrieth.

Wahoo: Jamie Lee.

Certificate in Banking

West Point: Karen Christy.

Certificate in Cisco Networking Academy

Prague: Kelsi Havlovic.

Certificate in Community Healthcare Worker

West Point: Madison Voelker.

Certificate in Drafting

West Point: Tyler Ritter.

Certificate in Food Service and Dietary Management

Lyons: Leanna Brockway.

Certificate in Information Security

Prague: Kelsi Havlovic.

Certificate in Information Technology – General

Prague: Kelsi Havlovic

Certificate in Media Production

Morse Bluff: Lawrence Dolezal.

Certificate in Real Estate

West Point: Karen Christy.

Certificate in Video Production

Morse Bluff: Lawrence Dolezal.

