The 46th Commencement of Northeast Community College took place on May 11 in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Associate of Arts Degree
Arlington: Jacqueline Bartosh.
Fremont: Kaden Hendrix.
Hooper: Emerson Ruwe.
Howells: Tiffany Sabey.
Ithaca: Kaylee Carlson.
Lyons: Amy Kanger.
North Bend: Cody Greenwood, Adam Nelson.
Oakland: Jillian Underwood.
Valley: Travis Glidden.
Wahoo: Kylie Givens.
West Point: Ashlyn Andreasen, Austin Duhsmann, Emilio Edeza, Mercedes Hammond, Natalie Perez, Santiago Perez, Abigail Peterson, Santiago Ramirez Morales, Matthew Schuetze, Verlynsil Steed, Mariana Urquidez.
Associate Degree in Nursing
West Point: Jade Duhsmann.
Associate of Science Degree
Dodge: Alissa Thomsen.
Lyons: Kelly Wakeley.
North Bend: Jayton Frank.
Oakland: Bradley Gillett.
Scribner: Jessica Holub, Bruce Schulenberg.
West Point: Riley Berg, Nicole Fisher, Lesley Flores-Gonzalez, Anna Hansen, Blake Schroedter, Madison Voelker.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness
Uehling: Kiley Denton.
West Point: Taylor Miserez, Abigail Peterson.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy
Lyons: Darcey Simonsen.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Animal Science
Dodge: Taylor Harms.
West Point: Madison Zobel.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Diversified Agriculture
Dodge: Tyler Doernemann, Justin Shonka.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Precision Agriculture
Howells: Tanner Coufal.
Weston: Brandon Breunig.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Auto Body Repair Technology
Lyons: Michael Zavala-Taylor.
West Point: Josue Antonio Jr., Ivan Rodriguez.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology
Fremont: Jacob Knutson.
Scribner: Gregory Peterson.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction
Howells: Lee Vering.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business
Howells: Kalli Brester.
West Point: Karen Christy, Jordan Fischer.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology
North Bend: Brian Wirka.
West Point: Braxton Deets.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Drafting
West Point: Tyler Ritter.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education
North Bend: Breanna Klinzing.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control
Kennard: Jacob Miller.
West Point: Nicholas Fischer.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology
Fremont: Anthony Kotschwar.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Howells: Zachary Bayer.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Horticulture and Golf Course Management
Dodge: Elisia Vogel.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology
Prague: Kelsi Havlovic.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Physical Therapist Assistant
Prague: Sarah Prohaska.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Utility Line
Arlington: Jackson Reed.
Fremont: Andrew Walter.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Veterinary Technology
Lyons: Morgan Olsen.
Diploma in Business
Dodge: Tucker Luebbert.
Diploma in Drafting
West Point: Tyler Ritter.
Diploma in Plumbing Technology
West Point: Austin Duhsmann.
Diploma in Practical Nursing
Howells: Samantha Brester.
West Point: Marco Flores, Anna Hansen.
Diploma in Welding
Hooper: Matthew Gates.
North Bend: Dylan Ladehoff.
Tekamah: Keegan Wrieth.
Wahoo: Jamie Lee.
Certificate in Banking
West Point: Karen Christy.
Certificate in Cisco Networking Academy
Prague: Kelsi Havlovic.
Certificate in Community Healthcare Worker
West Point: Madison Voelker.
Certificate in Drafting
West Point: Tyler Ritter.
Certificate in Food Service and Dietary Management
Lyons: Leanna Brockway.
Certificate in Information Security
Prague: Kelsi Havlovic.
Certificate in Information Technology – General
Prague: Kelsi Havlovic
Certificate in Media Production
Morse Bluff: Lawrence Dolezal.
Certificate in Real Estate
West Point: Karen Christy.
Certificate in Video Production
Morse Bluff: Lawrence Dolezal.