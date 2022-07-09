Northeast Community College graduates

Northeast Community College celebrated the success of its graduates this spring. The college held three commencement ceremonies recently in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.

At the first ceremony, nursing graduates received their nurse pins and participated in commencement. The next ceremony awarded credentials to graduates in Applied Technology and Health and Public Services programs, while graduates in Science, Technology, Agriculture and Math (STAM) and Business and Humanities received their degrees, diplomas and certificates in the day’s final ceremony.

Some 840 graduates, including those earning more than one degree, and those who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in the commencement program. The 840 students earned 956 degrees; 71 students earned two degrees, 18 earned three degrees, and three earned four degrees.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Associate of Arts

Arlington: Elly Krause.

Fremont: Hannah Farmer, Grace Sendgraff.

Hooper: Kathryn Robertson.

Morse Bluff: Erica Stephenson.

West Point: Destiny Dickey, Nicole Fisher, Morghann James, Joselyn Melendres, Carie Schinstock.

Yutan: Molly Davis.

Associate of Science Degree

Oakland: Tasha Merryweather.

Scribner: Sidney Fletcher.

West Point: Shelby Fehrer, Andrew Franzluebbers, Naydeli Medina, Loren Peterson, Jacob Reimers.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness

Arlington: Macy Rosenthal.

West Point: Jakob Andreasen.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy

Arlington: Macy Rosenthal.

North Bend: Joshua Strauss.

West Point: Jakob Andreasen.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Animal Science

West Point: Jakob Andreasen.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Diversified Agriculture

West Point: Parker Uhing.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Precision Agriculture

Dodge: Blake Pojar.

Howells: Kyle Pickhinke, Austin Steffensmeier.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Automotive Technology

West Point: Christian Corrales, Jorge Ibarra.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Building Construction

West Point: Aaron Disher.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Business

Fremont: Jessica Cizek, Maycee Fagan.

North Bend: Colton Wesely.

Oakland: Leneah Olson.

West Point: Kali Stratman.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Diesel Technology

Arlington: Jacob Ernesti.

West Point: Carter Arduser.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Drafting

Fremont: Samantha Lockhart.

West Point: Jayce Johnson.

Associate of Applied Science – Early Childhood Education

Dodge: McKenna Klosen.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Electrical Construction and Control

Dodge: Charles Dvorak.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Arlington: Wyatt Wollberg.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Information Technology

North Bend: Kory Bourek.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Media Arts

Snyder: Trey Bruce.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Utility Line

Fremont: Anthony Walter.

Howells: Trevor Schumacher.

Prague: Cole Johnson.

Diploma – Drafting

Fremont: Samantha Lockhart.

West Point: Nolan James, Jayce Johnson.

Diploma – Machining and Manufacturing Automation

West Point: Troy White.

Diploma – Practical Nursing

Fremont: Oscar Garcia, Brittney Perina.

Oakland: Bradley Gillett.

West Point: Kelly Hansen, Allyson Plagge.

Diploma – Welding

West Point: Jose Rodriguez.

Certificate – Drafting

West Point: Nolan James.

Certificate – Drug and Alcohol Counseling

Fremont: Amber Bergantzel.

North Bend: Megan Reese.

Certificate – Information Technology

North Bend: Kory Bourek.

Certificate – Information Technology-General

Dodge: Mason Uhing.

Snyder: Cameron Keltch.

West Point: Rene Ramirez.

Certificate – Media Production

Snyder: Trey Bruce.

Wahoo: Parker Barnes.

Certificate – Real Estate

Fremont: Maycee Fagan.

Certificate – Technical Services Support

North Bend: Kory Bourek.

Certificate – Video Production

Snyder: Trey Bruce.