Northeast Community College graduates

Northeast Community College held six commencement ceremonies May 21-22 in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Associate of Arts
Craig: Payton Pruess.
Decatur: Krystal Raue.
Dodge: Kierra Stewart.
Lyons: Ann Laushman, Bren Shatto.
Morse Bluff: Evan Balch.
Oakland: Kobe Benne, Bradley Gillett.
West Point: Haley Chambliess, Esmeralda Figueroa, Summer Larsen, Lisa Miller, Allyson Plagge, Gustavo Villasenor Jr.
Associate of Science
Arlington: Tyson Nicola.
Herman: Kristen Bitter.
Howells: Hannah Bayer, Jessi Brester.
Nickerson: Mason Cone.
West Point: Destiny Bales, Andrew Brockmann, Parker Lutz, Gustavo Villasenor Jr.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness
Cedar Bluffs: Bret Pierce.
West Point: Sarah Gerken.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy
Fremont: Becca Reiss.
Howells: Kade Hegemann.
West Point: Ronny Petersen.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Diversified Agriculture
West Point: Hunter Uhing.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Precision Agriculture
West Point: Ronny Petersen.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business
Fremont: Angela Tauber.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology
Arlington: Caleb Grefe.
Dodge: Jeremy Doernemann.
West Point: Taylor Hunke.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education
Dodge: Tonya Brester.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology
Dodge: Zachary Lund.
Fremont: Collin Dorfmeyer.
Nickerson: Korrbin Nielsen.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning
Howells: Josh Brester.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology
West Point: Morghann James.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Media Arts
Fontanelle: Lance Vie, Luke Vie.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Veterinary Technology
Hooper: Olivia Stillman.
Diploma in Business
Dodge: Kierra Stewart.
Diploma in Machining and Manufacturing Automation
West Point: Robert Wattermann.
Diploma in Mechanical Drafting
Lyons: Braxton Bargmann.
Diploma in Plumbing Technology
Nickerson: Casey Kirk.
Certificate in Administrative Professional
West Point: Joselyn Melendres.
Certificate in Drafting
Fremont: Samantha Lockhart.
West Point: Jayce Johnson.
Certificate in Mechanical Drafting
Lyons: Braxton Bargmann.
Certificate in Real Estate
Linwood: Trista Slonecker.
Certificate in Technical Services Support
West Point: Morghann James.
Certificate in Web and Visual Application Development
West Point: Morghann James.