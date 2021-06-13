 Skip to main content
Northeast Community College graduates
Northeast Community College graduates

Northeast Community College held six commencement ceremonies May 21-22 in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Associate of Arts

Craig: Payton Pruess.

Decatur: Krystal Raue.

Dodge: Kierra Stewart.

Lyons: Ann Laushman, Bren Shatto.

Morse Bluff: Evan Balch.

Oakland: Kobe Benne, Bradley Gillett.

West Point: Haley Chambliess, Esmeralda Figueroa, Summer Larsen, Lisa Miller, Allyson Plagge, Gustavo Villasenor Jr.

Associate of Science

Arlington: Tyson Nicola.

Herman: Kristen Bitter.

Howells: Hannah Bayer, Jessi Brester.

Nickerson: Mason Cone.

West Point: Destiny Bales, Andrew Brockmann, Parker Lutz, Gustavo Villasenor Jr.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness

Cedar Bluffs: Bret Pierce.

West Point: Sarah Gerken.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy

Fremont: Becca Reiss.

Howells: Kade Hegemann.

West Point: Ronny Petersen.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Diversified Agriculture

West Point: Hunter Uhing.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Precision Agriculture

West Point: Ronny Petersen.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business

Fremont: Angela Tauber.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology

Arlington: Caleb Grefe.

Dodge: Jeremy Doernemann.

West Point: Taylor Hunke.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education

Dodge: Tonya Brester.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology

Dodge: Zachary Lund.

Fremont: Collin Dorfmeyer.

Nickerson: Korrbin Nielsen.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning

Howells: Josh Brester.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology

West Point: Morghann James.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Media Arts

Fontanelle: Lance Vie, Luke Vie.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Veterinary Technology

Hooper: Olivia Stillman.

Diploma in Business

Dodge: Kierra Stewart.

Diploma in Machining and Manufacturing Automation

West Point: Robert Wattermann.

Diploma in Mechanical Drafting

Lyons: Braxton Bargmann.

Diploma in Plumbing Technology

Nickerson: Casey Kirk.

Certificate in Administrative Professional

West Point: Joselyn Melendres.

Certificate in Drafting

Fremont: Samantha Lockhart.

West Point: Jayce Johnson.

Certificate in Mechanical Drafting

Lyons: Braxton Bargmann.

Certificate in Real Estate

Linwood: Trista Slonecker.

Certificate in Technical Services Support

West Point: Morghann James.

Certificate in Web and Visual Application Development

West Point: Morghann James.

