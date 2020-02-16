Northeast Community College graduates
Northeast Community College graduates

Two hundred twenty-seven students completed their degree, diploma or certificate programs in summer and fall 2019 from Northeast Community College. One hundred-fifty completed during the fall term while another 70 completed in the summer.

The names of the students will be listed in the program in the college’s commencement ceremony in May 2020.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Associate of Science Degree

Arlington: Kylie Volk.

Scribner: Ben Moxness.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness

West Point: Nicki Luebbert.

Diploma in Accounting

Fremont: Mallory McElroy.

Certificate in Business – Insurance Services

West Point: Karen Christy.

Certificate in Information Technology – General

West Point: Morghann James.

