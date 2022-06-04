Northeast Community College graduates

Northeast Community College celebrated the success of its graduates during three commencement ceremonies on May 13 in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Arlington: Jacob Ernesti, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Diesel Technology; Cooper Hilgenkamp, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Electrical Construction and Control; Elly Krause, Associate of Arts; Macy Rosenthal, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy; Wyatt Wollberg, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning.

Dodge: Charles Dvorak, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Electrical Construction and Control; McKenna Klosen, Associate of Applied Science – Early Childhood Education; Blake Pojar, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Precision Agriculture; Mason Uhing, Certificate – Information Technology-General.

Fremont: Amber Bergantzel, Certificate – Drug and Alcohol Counseling; Jessica Cizek, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Business; Maycee Fagan, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Business, Certificate – Real Estate; Hannah Farmer, Associate of Arts; Oscar Garcia, Diploma – Practical Nursing; Samantha Lockhart, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Drafting, Diploma – Drafting; Brittney Perina, Diploma – Practical Nursing; Grace Sendgraff, Associate of Arts; Anthony Walter, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Utility Line.

Hooper: Kathryn Robertson, Associate of Arts.

Howells: Kyle Pickhinke, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Precision Agriculture; Trevor Schumacher, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Utility Line; Austin Steffensmeier, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Precision Agriculture.

Kennard: Connor Tate, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Veterinary Technology.

Morse Bluff: Erica Stephenson, Associate of Arts.

North Bend: Kory Bourek, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Information Technology, Certificate – Information Technology, Certificate – Technical Services Support; Megan Reese, Certificate – Drug and Alcohol Counseling; Joshua Strauss, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy; Colton Wesely, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Business.

Oakland: Bradley Gillett, Diploma – Practical Nursing; Tasha Merryweather, Associate of Science Degree; Leneah Olson, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Business.

Prague: Cole Johnson, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Utility Line.

Scribner: Sidney Fletcher, Associate of Science Degree.

Snyder: Trey Bruce, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Media Arts, Certificate – Media Production, Certificate – Video Production.

Wahoo: Parker Barnes, Certificate – Media Production.

West Point: Jakob Andreasen, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Animal Science; Carter Arduser, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Diesel Technology; Christian Corrales, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Automotive Technology; Destiny Dickey, Associate of Arts; Aaron Disher, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Building Construction; Shelby Fehrer, Associate of Science Degree; Nicole Fisher, Associate of Arts; Andrew Franzluebbers, Associate of Science Degree; Levi Frederick, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Diesel Technology; Kelly Hansen, Diploma – Practical Nursing; Jorge Ibarra, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Automotive Technology; Morghann James, Associate of Arts; Nolan James, Diploma – Drafting, Certificate - Drafting; Jayce Johnson, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Drafting, Diploma – Drafting; Naydeli Medina, Associate of Science Degree; Joselyn Melendres, Associate of Arts; Loren Peterson, Associate of Science Degree; Allyson Plagge, Diploma – Practical Nursing; Rene Ramirez, Certificate – Information Technology-General; Jacob Reimers, Associate of Science Degree; Jose Rodriguez, Diploma – Welding; Carie Schinstock, Associate of Arts; Kali Stratman, Associate of Applied Science Degree – Business; Parker Uhing, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Diversified Agriculture; Troy White, Diploma – Machining and Manufacturing Automation.

Yutan: Molly Davis, Associate of Arts.

