Northeast Community College honor lists

Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College in Norfolk has released the president’s honor list and dean’s honor list for both full and part-time students for the fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 221 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past fall semester. Students named to the dean’s honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-fifty-eight students were named to the dean’s honor list.

Another 297 students named to the president’s part-time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 82 students named to the dean’s part-time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.

The following area students were recognized

President’s honor list – full time

Arlington: Tyson Nicola, Maggie Schmidt.

Craig: Payton Pruess.

Dodge: Tonya Brester.