Northeast Community College honor lists

To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 215 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past spring semester. Students named to the dean’s honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-fifty students were named to the dean’s honor list.