Northeast Community College honor lists

Northeast Community College has released the president’s honor list and dean’s honor list for both full and part-time students for the spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 215 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past spring semester. Students named to the dean’s honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-fifty students were named to the dean’s honor list.

Another 307 students named to the president’s part-time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 80 students named to the dean’s part-time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.

The following area students earned recognition:

President’s honor list – full time

Hooper: Josie Kahlandt, Kathryn Robertson.

Howells: Jayda Bazata, Audrey Coufal.

Prague: Cole Johnson.

Snyder: Cameron Keltch.

West Point: Aaron Disher, Jordan Hoffman, Rene Ramirez.

Yutan: Molly Davis.

Dean’s honor list – full time

Cedar Bluffs: Lauren Kavan.

Dodge: Janessa Schmidt.

Fremont: Sidney Bourek, Samantha Lockhart, Zadie Pishna, Anthony Walter.

Howells: Andrew Borgelt, Alyssa Coufal, Trevor Schumacher.

Kennard: Connor Tate.

Oakland: Grant Seagren.

Scribner: Nicholas Buchta.

Valley: Elijah Crnkovich.

Wahoo: Parker Barnes.

West Point: George Fraher, Kelly Hansen, Brendan Rief.

President’s honor list – part-time

Dodge: Zoey Ruskamp.

Fremont: Brittney Perina.

Hooper: Luz Schafersman.

Oakland: Marka Carlson, Carmine Carson, Kelsey Lewis.

Scribner: Richard Crawford.

Snyder: Livia Hunke.

West Point: Allie Boell, Madison Brunsing, Ashlynn Cropp, Kayla Fischer, Andrew Franzluebbers, Anayelly Garcia, Evan Howell, Kassidy Kaup, Michelle Quinones, Anthony Rivas, Taylor Timmerman, Malia Vance, Alexis Wuestewald.

Dean’s honor list – part-time

Oakland: Chloe Coates.

Scribner: Claire Paasch.

West Point: Janice Bales, Cole Hutchinson, Coy Kreikemeier, Trey Smith.

