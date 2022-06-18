Northeast Community College honor lists

Northeast Community College has released the president’s honor list and dean’s honor list for both full and part-time students for the spring 2022 semester.
To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 215 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past spring semester. Students named to the dean’s honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-fifty students were named to the dean’s honor list.
Another 307 students named to the president’s part-time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 80 students named to the dean’s part-time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
The following area students earned recognition:
President’s honor list – full time
Hooper: Josie Kahlandt, Kathryn Robertson.
Howells: Jayda Bazata, Audrey Coufal.
Prague: Cole Johnson.
Snyder: Cameron Keltch.
West Point: Aaron Disher, Jordan Hoffman, Rene Ramirez.
Yutan: Molly Davis.
Dean’s honor list – full time
Cedar Bluffs: Lauren Kavan.
Dodge: Janessa Schmidt.
Fremont: Sidney Bourek, Samantha Lockhart, Zadie Pishna, Anthony Walter.
Howells: Andrew Borgelt, Alyssa Coufal, Trevor Schumacher.
Kennard: Connor Tate.
Oakland: Grant Seagren.
Scribner: Nicholas Buchta.
Valley: Elijah Crnkovich.
Wahoo: Parker Barnes.
West Point: George Fraher, Kelly Hansen, Brendan Rief.
President’s honor list – part-time
Dodge: Zoey Ruskamp.
Fremont: Brittney Perina.
Hooper: Luz Schafersman.
Oakland: Marka Carlson, Carmine Carson, Kelsey Lewis.
Scribner: Richard Crawford.
Snyder: Livia Hunke.
West Point: Allie Boell, Madison Brunsing, Ashlynn Cropp, Kayla Fischer, Andrew Franzluebbers, Anayelly Garcia, Evan Howell, Kassidy Kaup, Michelle Quinones, Anthony Rivas, Taylor Timmerman, Malia Vance, Alexis Wuestewald.
Dean’s honor list – part-time
Oakland: Chloe Coates.
Scribner: Claire Paasch.
West Point: Janice Bales, Cole Hutchinson, Coy Kreikemeier, Trey Smith.