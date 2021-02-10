Northeast Community College in West Point to host welding course

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a two-credit welding course.
Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW) TIG (WELD 1990/19F & CRN #25240) will meet from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 23-March 25, in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, Room 107, 200 W. Washington St., in West Point.
This course provides the student with a technical understanding of gas tungsten arc welding, arc characteristics and welding safety. It also incorporates training to develop the skill necessary to make TIG fillet welds on mild steel, stainless and aluminum thin gage material which does not include thick plate, pipe, or other structural shapes. If a student desires to practice on different types of material other than what is offered, material must be provided by student.
Supplies needed are: helmet, welding cap, clear safety glasses, locking pliers, diagonal cutting pliers, welding coat, TIG gloves, stainless steel wire brush. The suggested book is Hobart EW 369 GTAW. Students are asked to wear jeans and boots to class.
Cost of the class, with Vern Hood the instructor, is $250.
Pre-registration is required. To register for either class, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.