Northeast Community College in West Point to offer automotive lab scope course

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a one-day course to instruct technicians and others with an interest how to properly set and/or use an automotive lab scope.

Introduction to Automotive Lab Scope (DSO) Usage (AUTT 5100/22S & CRN #70108) will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, Room 111, 200 W. Washington St., in West Point.

Lab scopes may differ, but most all have the same functionality.

This class is designed for anyone who may own a lab scope and want to learn how to better apply its usage to daily tasks, brush up on their skills, or simply have an interest in learning more about them before purchasing one.

Participants are asked to bring their lab scope, if they have one. Cost of the course with Vern Hood the instructor, is $85.

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.