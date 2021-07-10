Northeast Community College spring honors lists

Northeast Community College has released the president’s honor list and dean’s honor list for both full and part-time students for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 200 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past spring semester. Students named to the dean’s honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-sixteen students were named to the dean’s honor list.
Another 354 students named to the president’s part-time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 81 students named to the deans’ part-time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
The following area students were recognized:
President’s honor list – full-time
Arlington: Maggie Schmidt.
Fremont: Grace Sendgraff.
Oakland: Leneah Olson.
West Point: Megan Cushing, Aaron Disher, Avery Kreikemeier, Ronny Petersen, Crystal TenEyck.
Yutan: Molly Davis.
Dean’s honor list – full-time
Arlington: Tyson Nicola.
Fremont: Collin Dorfmeyer.
Hooper: Olivia Stillman.
Howells: Alyssa Coufal, Kade Hegemann, Trevor Schumacher.
Kennard: Connor Tate.
Lyons: Braxton Bargmann, Bren Shatto.
Nickerson: Casey Kirk.
West Point: Haley Chambliess, Morghann James, Erika Ramirez, Hunter Uhing, Brooke Wordekemper.
President’s honor list – part-time
Craig: Payton Pruess.
Dodge: Lilly Praest, Kennady Schmidt.
Lyons: James Pollard.
Nickerson: Jolynn Hull.
Oakland: Makenna Buss.
Scribner: Zach Paasch, Kaite Rainforth.
West Point: Janice Bales, Kayla Fischer, Sophia Hass, Paul Hegstrom, Ty Kaup, Reece Knutzen-Snodgrass, Trina Osuna, Rene Ramirez, Drake Repschlaeger, Paige Rolf, Jenna Schinstock, Tobias Steffensmeier, Cassidee Stratman, Jayde Teutsch, Emily Toelle.