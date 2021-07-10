 Skip to main content
Northeast Community College spring honors lists
Northeast Community College spring honors lists

Northeast Community College has released the president’s honor list and dean’s honor list for both full and part-time students for the spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 200 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past spring semester. Students named to the dean’s honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-sixteen students were named to the dean’s honor list.

Another 354 students named to the president’s part-time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 81 students named to the deans’ part-time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.

The following area students were recognized:

President’s honor list – full-time

Arlington: Maggie Schmidt.

Fremont: Grace Sendgraff.

Oakland: Leneah Olson.

West Point: Megan Cushing, Aaron Disher, Avery Kreikemeier, Ronny Petersen, Crystal TenEyck.

Yutan: Molly Davis.

Dean’s honor list – full-time

Arlington: Tyson Nicola.

Fremont: Collin Dorfmeyer.

Hooper: Olivia Stillman.

Howells: Alyssa Coufal, Kade Hegemann, Trevor Schumacher.

Kennard: Connor Tate.

Lyons: Braxton Bargmann, Bren Shatto.

Nickerson: Casey Kirk.

West Point: Haley Chambliess, Morghann James, Erika Ramirez, Hunter Uhing, Brooke Wordekemper.

President’s honor list – part-time

Craig: Payton Pruess.

Dodge: Lilly Praest, Kennady Schmidt.

Lyons: James Pollard.

Nickerson: Jolynn Hull.

Oakland: Makenna Buss.

Scribner: Zach Paasch, Kaite Rainforth.

West Point: Janice Bales, Kayla Fischer, Sophia Hass, Paul Hegstrom, Ty Kaup, Reece Knutzen-Snodgrass, Trina Osuna, Rene Ramirez, Drake Repschlaeger, Paige Rolf, Jenna Schinstock, Tobias Steffensmeier, Cassidee Stratman, Jayde Teutsch, Emily Toelle.

Dean’s honor list – part-time

Morse Bluff: Kylee Hines.

West Point: Audrey Daberkow, Joshua Jansen, Aubrey Kreikemeier, Summer Larsen, Luis Medina-Lopez, Saige Miserez, Jelanie Nesladek, Zachary Vander Griend.

