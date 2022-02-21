Northeast Community College to offer PowerPoint course

In the class, instructor Lisa Hunke will guide participants in creating and editing presentations using Microsoft PowerPoint. They will learn how to insert and modify clip art and spell check their presentations, as well techniques to format, edit and proof presentation text. In addition, they will be instructed on how to create a custom layout for their slides, apply background styles, and copy text and slides between multiple presentations. A discussion on the different options for printing presentation data to make organizing slide text easier will also take place.