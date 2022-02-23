 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northeast Community College to offer streaming services class

Northeast Community College

Streaming services class to be offered by Northeast Community College in West Point

Anyone who may be interested in learning about streaming services will have an opportunity to learn the basics in a class being offered at Northeast Community College in West Point.

Streaming Services (INFO 5107/22S & CRN #70111) will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 12, at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, Room 212, 202 Anna Stalp Ave.

Some of the most popular streaming devices are Roku, Chromecast, Firestick and Apple TV. In this class, participants will learn how they can enjoy these services plus Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, Amazon videos or other services to actually stream shows, movies and music.

Cost of the class, with Annie Laushen the instructor, is $20. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.

