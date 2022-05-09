Northeast Community College to offer welding course

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a two-credit welding course.

Farm and Ranch Welding (WELD 1991/22SU and CRN #30865) meets Mondays and Wednesdays, May 31-June 27, from 5-8:10 p.m., in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, Room 107, 200 W. Washington St., in West Point.

This course covers basic welding skills for farm, ranch and some processes used in industry. Students will learn how to safely and effectively set up and weld with multiple processes including: (OAC) oxyacetylene cutting, (SMAW) stick, (GMAW) short circuit and spray mig and (FCAW-G) dual shield mig.

Supplies needed are: helmet, welding cap, clear safety glasses, locking pliers, diagonal cutting pliers, welding coat, stainless steel wire brush. Students are requested to wear jeans and boots to class.

Cost of the class, with Vern Hood the instructor, is $250. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.

